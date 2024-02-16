Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has gone viral with her version of classy and chic as she rocks a sweater and jeans

Felicia Osei intentionally opted to wear a Christmas-themed outfit during the Valentine's Day week

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's outfit while admiring her flawless skin

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei doesn't follow fashion rules or trends. The Onua FM presenter is again in the news for her sartorial choices as her fans look up to her for inspiration for Valentine's Day style.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

The Nsem Wo Krom host decided to wear a Christmas sweater with jungle bell rocks boldly knitted on it. She paired it with blue bell jeans and black loafers for her outing.

Felicia Osei looked elegant in a frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while rocking a black handbag to complete her look.

Felicia Osei dazzles in a red suede strapless dress on Valentine's Day

Felicia Osei stepped up her fashion game for her Valentine's Day photoshoot and slayed in a beautiful dress.

She wore a strapless thigh-high dress that made her glow as she smiled at the cameras. Felicia Osei wore a beautiful hair accessory to match the design in her dress.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's Christmas sweater and jeans

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

rahurl_ stated:

yɛdi vals day no wo nkoaa wodi bronya

iam_conash stated:

You errrr this is the same top Akwesi bought for you as Val’s day gift but you had a fight over it with Akwesi but today see how you are feeling this top see how is looking good on you .

iam_conash stated:

Wo de3 Wo y3di woekyi aa Akwesi nya abotr3 saaaaa wai na hmmmmmmm

Dwamenaa stated:

Sweeter yi de3 w’anhy3 anka w’aha y3n team Akwesi

harry_defadeguru stated:

U complained bitterly made Akwasi look bad in the picture yet, you’re here in the Christmas bell

owusubenedict8 stated:

Nti na wop3 ataade3 nu

redeyestudios_gh stated:

Taught u won’t wear it

awurama_cassie21 stated:

Nti Akwasi top no wahy3 ampa ong

