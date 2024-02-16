Felicia Osei: Ghanaian TikToker Causes A Stir As She Steps Out In Christmas Sweater And Jeans
- Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has gone viral with her version of classy and chic as she rocks a sweater and jeans
- Felicia Osei intentionally opted to wear a Christmas-themed outfit during the Valentine's Day week
- Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's outfit while admiring her flawless skin
Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei doesn't follow fashion rules or trends. The Onua FM presenter is again in the news for her sartorial choices as her fans look up to her for inspiration for Valentine's Day style.
The Nsem Wo Krom host decided to wear a Christmas sweater with jungle bell rocks boldly knitted on it. She paired it with blue bell jeans and black loafers for her outing.
Felicia Osei looked elegant in a frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while rocking a black handbag to complete her look.
Ghanaian hairdresser to braid for over 25 people in 8 hours to set a new lock-a-thon Guinness World Record
Check out the photos below;
Felicia Osei dazzles in a red suede strapless dress on Valentine's Day
Felicia Osei stepped up her fashion game for her Valentine's Day photoshoot and slayed in a beautiful dress.
She wore a strapless thigh-high dress that made her glow as she smiled at the cameras. Felicia Osei wore a beautiful hair accessory to match the design in her dress.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's Christmas sweater and jeans
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
rahurl_ stated:
yɛdi vals day no wo nkoaa wodi bronya
iam_conash stated:
You errrr this is the same top Akwesi bought for you as Val’s day gift but you had a fight over it with Akwesi but today see how you are feeling this top see how is looking good on you .
TV host Delay looks sassy in a black suit dress and charming blond hair on Val's Day: "Ghana's top slay queen"
iam_conash stated:
Wo de3 Wo y3di woekyi aa Akwesi nya abotr3 saaaaa wai na hmmmmmmm
Dwamenaa stated:
Sweeter yi de3 w’anhy3 anka w’aha y3n team Akwesi
harry_defadeguru stated:
U complained bitterly made Akwasi look bad in the picture yet, you’re here in the Christmas bell
owusubenedict8 stated:
Nti na wop3 ataade3 nu
redeyestudios_gh stated:
Taught u won’t wear it
awurama_cassie21 stated:
Nti Akwasi top no wahy3 ampa ong
Felicia Osei Blast TikToker As She Proudly Repeats 'House Dress' At Red Carpet Event
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who wore one of her favourite looks from her TikTok videos to a red carpet-event.
In the viral video trending on Instagram, the Onua TV presenter accentuated her curves with a pair of hot trousers.
The KNUST student confidently danced on the red carpet, matching her outfit with pointed shoes.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh