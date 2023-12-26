Serwaa Amihere, seasoned Ghanaian broadcast journalist and news presenter who currently works with renowned media company, EIB Networks, fascinated many with her ravishing looks in 2023.

YEN.com.gh has compiled 10 of her sizzling looks from her Instagram page which can serve as a source of inspiration for many aspiring fashion icons.

Serwaa Amihere 2023 looks. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere's first outfit in 2023

To start off the year, 2023, Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere shared an outfit from her clothing line, Office and Co by SA.

It was a plain brown dress with a touch if African print fabric around the waistline. She beamed with smiles and rocked a frontal lace wig from her hair business, Oh My Hair.

Below is the first photo of herself she shared in 2023.

Clad in white in her birthday photos

Serwaa Amihere glowed like an angel in her birthday photos. She turned a year older on March 8, 2023, and to celebrate she rocked a white gown.

Serwaa Amihere's birthday photos.

Looking regal in African print attire

Serwaa Amihere welcomed the month of September, by rocking an African print-themed outfit. The dress was styled with a salmon-coloured fabric that matched the pink pattern in the green African print fabric.

Serwaa Amihere dazzled in a green and salmon-coloured dress in September 2023.

Serwaa Amihere on the cover of a magazine

The beautiful media personality graced the cover of Nigerian magazine, Uncutxtra.

She slayed in star-studded outfits that got many of her following waiting in anticipation for the issue to be released.

Carousel post of pictures Serwaa Amihere took for Nigerian magazine, Uncutxtra.

Serwaa Amihere on the cover of Uncutxtra.

Off-shoulder ombre kente dress

The dress was so breathtaking, that she wanted to gift it to a fan to also dazzle in it just like she did in the photos she shared on her Instagram page.

The kente dress had two blended shades of green and red to give it that ombre effect. One side of the sleeve was off-shoulder, while the other had a large flower placed across the shoulder.

The ombre kente she wanted to gift one of her fans.

Little red riding hood themed look

With her infectious smile, the brand influencer turned many heads as she flaunted her fine curves in a fitted mid-length dress.

The dress had more of an official touch to it since she did not show her bosoms and her fine legs.

Serwaa Amihere dazzles in red in photos.

Serwaa Amihere dazzled in this look, the dress was made out of blue African print fabric and to add style to the look, a plain blue fabric was used for the top.

Serwaa Amihere in a blue African print dress.

Serwaa Amihere dazzles in blue

The GHOne and StarrFM presenter looked official in two shades if blue in this outfit. She rocked a lighter shade of blue in the long-sleeved shirt and a darker shade of blue in the fitted skirt with peplum ends.

Radiating in an all-white attire

Like an angel sent from heaven, that was how Serwaa Amihere looked as she rocked an all-white look in these next set of pictures.

She rocked a long-sleeved top that had a v-shaped neckline. She secured the waistline of the skirt with a white belt and completed her look by wearing a white pair of heels.

Below is a photo of Serwaa Amihere clad in white.

Barbie-themed look

The fashion goddess, as part of celebrating brea$t cancer awareness month in October, she dazzled in pink.

Many of her fans called her Barbie, since it was the trending theme in 2023 after its release on July 21, 2023.

Serwaa Amihere looking radiant in pink.

Serwaa Amihere trends as she rocked a corset dress to a funeral

In a related story about Serwaa Amihere's fashion style, YEN.com.gh reported that the GHOne TV presenter looked fabulous in a black lace dress as she attended a funeral on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The style influencer and her sister, Maame Gyamfuaa trended on social media with their breathtaking looks and designer bags.

Some social media users blasted the beautiful sisters for overdressing at a funeral ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh