A viral photo of American singer Beyoncé looking just like Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has caused a stir on social media

In the selfie photo, Beyoncé rocked blonde messy hair, a neutral makeup as she posed beautifully

Many claimed she was copying Nadia Bauri's style, while others talked about the old video the Ghanaian actress played the role of Beyoncé

A photo showing the striking resemblance between American singer Beyoncé and Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has gone viral on social media.

Beyoncé (left) and Nadia Buari (right) in photos. Image Credit: @beyonce and @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Photo of Beyoncé looking like Nadia Buari goes viral

In the viral selfie photo, Beyoncé's long hair was blonde, with the roots being dark. Her hair was messy as it hung over her shoulders.

The Cuff It crooner had neutral makeup that matched her skin tone and she rocked brown lipstick.

When the photo surfaced online, many Ghanaians thought she was Nadia Buari.

Below is the viral selfie of Beyoncé that has a striking resemblance to Nadia Buari.

Below is a screenshot of the post on X and shared on Instagram.

Reactions to the post of Beyoncé looking like Nadia Buari

Many people compared the features of Beyoncé in the photo to Nadia Buari. Many talked about an old movie the Ghanaian actress acted in where she played the role of the American singer.

Below are some of the reactions:

@slimmwrites said:

Copying her hair and all.

@alphafeemale008 said:

Ever since Nadia featured in that movie, I knew Beyoncé was going to copy her style

@blackandsassy said:

This is iconic cause Nadia stole her name in a movie and all

kleensl8 said:

Nadia was Beyoncé before Beyoncé became Beyoncé

ms_.serwaa said:

Not you tagging her Ei

_so_doll_ said:

Imagine she sees this and wonders what we’re on about

lisaazasu said:

Nadia wants to be like her or she wants to be like Nadia? Mtchew does she even know Nadia

penielkobby_ said:

Hi @iamnadiabuari, someone is here trying to you so bad lol

Source: YEN.com.gh