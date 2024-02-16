Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari showed off her son in an adorable video while singing and dancing and giving praise to God

She held him in one hand while the other hand supported him; however, the little boy failed to turn his head despite his mother's movement

Many people hailed the baby for understanding how privacy meant a lot to his mother

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari showed off her adorable son in a video that has melted many's hearts as they congratulated her for finally having a boy after four girls.

Nadia Buari showing off her son. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari showed off her bouncing baby boy

In the video, Nadia Buari carried her son in one arm and used the other to support his back while she gave praises to God.

She sang In The Room by American contemporary worship music group Maverick City Music, featuring American gospel singer Tasha Cobbs.

During the entire video, her son failed to turn his head despite her making hand gestures with the other hand, jumping, and making facial expressions while singing and dancing.

In the post's caption, the mother of five gave glory to God as she spoke of His awesomeness. She wrote:

OUR GOD IS AN AWESOME GOD. NO MATTER WHAT STORM RAGES AROUND US, GOD REMINDS US THAT HE IS THERE. #amazinggrace

Adorable video of Nadia Buari showing off her bouncing baby boy while singing and dancing.

Reactions to Nadia Buari's video of her showing off her baby

Many people in the comment section congratulated Nadia Buari for finally having a bouncing baby boy after four girls.

Others also talked about how the baby understands privacy as it failed to turn its head throughout the video.

sexynenye_2022 said:

Beautiful ❤️❤️the baby too don’t even turn

bamiroadesewa said:

Yaaaaaaaaay ,it's a boy, congratulations

ehi.no said:

, yes is A Big Boy And Yes He’s in the Room.

mhissemefa said:

The baby also understands privacy ☺️

youthquin said:

Your baby understands the assignment ❤️❤️

channel__cocobrown said:

In His own time He makes things beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

