Nana Ama McBrown, an actress and presenter, has visited Chef Smith to support his Guinness World Record cook-a-thon event

The daring culinary artist officially began his cooking marathon effort on Thursday, February 1

The videos showing the actress’ display of positivism during the occasion prompted heartwarming reactions

Ghanaian actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown has visited Chef Smith to boost his daring Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

She added her name to the list of A-list Ghanaian entertainers and media personalities who have supported the chef’s effort to make history with his cooking marathon.

Nana Ama McBrown supports Chef Smit's GWR cook-a-thon attempt. Photo credit: chefsmithghana.

When Chef Smith commenced the GWR cook-a-thon

Nana Ama McBrown showed up weeks after Chef Smith kicked off his cook-a-thon attempt on Thursday, February 1.

“Official Attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual,” Chef Smith wrote when he started his marathon effort.

Current cook-a-thon record holder

The current holder of the cook-a-thon record is Irishman Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

As of Sunday, February 18, Chef Smith had cooked for 400 hours, hoping to earn the title for the most prolonged cooking by an individual. His effort comes after chef Failatu Abdul-Razak cooked for over 227 hours.

Watch the videos about Nana Ama McBrown below:

Netizens react to the videos of Nana Ama McBrown

Chef Faila ends Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Failatu Abdul-Razak, also known as Chef Faila, ended her attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Faila’s record-breaking attempt ended on January 10, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale; the cook-a-thon had been planned to last for five days, 120 hours. She sought to beat the record of 119 hours set by Irish chef Alan Fisher. But the plans were changed, and it was extended to 10 days.

