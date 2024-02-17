Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has been captured descending from his opulent private jet

In a video released on his vibrant Instagram account, the businessman provides fans with a taste of his luxurious lifestyle

The clip in which he respectfully greets a man who welcomes him elicited admirable reactions

Ghanaian business titan Ibrahim Mahama has been spotted deplaning from his luxurious private jet. He posted a heartwarming video on his vibrant Instagram account.

In the clip, the Engineers & Planners founder again gave fans and followers a glimpse of his opulent lifestyle.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts his private jet. Photo credit: ibrahim_mahama_71.

Ibrahim Mahama did not provide information about where he had returned from. However, a previous post indicated that he had been to Monrovia, Liberia.

Posting the cute video where he was captured descending from his private jet, he wrote:

“It’s Friday,” his caption read on his Instagram, where he’s amassed more than 170,000 followers.

Watch the video below:

Ibrahim Mahama shops from boutique selling GH¢14,000 slippers

Still on the business side, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama got a new pair of shoes from Savile Row, one of Ghana's most expensive fashion houses.

The Engineers and Planners founder was spotted enjoying himself while looking at high-priced shoes with the owner.

Nana Sarfo and Ibrahim Mahama are East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.

