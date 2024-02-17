Ibrahim Mahama: Ghanaian Billionaire Flaunts His Private Jet In Video, Fans Impressed: “Big Baller”
- Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has been captured descending from his opulent private jet
- In a video released on his vibrant Instagram account, the businessman provides fans with a taste of his luxurious lifestyle
- The clip in which he respectfully greets a man who welcomes him elicited admirable reactions
Ghanaian business titan Ibrahim Mahama has been spotted deplaning from his luxurious private jet. He posted a heartwarming video on his vibrant Instagram account.
In the clip, the Engineers & Planners founder again gave fans and followers a glimpse of his opulent lifestyle.
Ibrahim Mahama did not provide information about where he had returned from. However, a previous post indicated that he had been to Monrovia, Liberia.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Posting the cute video where he was captured descending from his private jet, he wrote:
“It’s Friday,” his caption read on his Instagram, where he’s amassed more than 170,000 followers.
Watch the video below:
Fans gush over the footage of Ibrahim Mahama
YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments here.
Amazing_damsel23 said:
God bless you, sir.
Lord.hammer indicated:
God bless you more, Sir. May I also get to ur level in the future. Amen.
Eduam.bernard said:
God help me see him one day.
Kwabenaachie95 said:
Big Baller.
Ladysallfii commented:
I will grow and be like you.
Nna3m3ka posted:
Oga ndị Oga chairman.
Richmond_agana posted:
Money sweet.
Qwame.aning commented:
Daddy, I want to be like you in future.
Yanky_na_gh1 reacted:
Man of the people.
Amazing_godly112 posted:
How much is money.
Amoakotwumasi indicated:
I tap into your blessing for my daughter AJ and may the Lord keep on blessing you.
Gwgyasi80 commented:
I tap your blessing, sir.
Ego.godswayolivia commented:
Very proud of using your cement for my project.
Wiseagyeman said:
I shall get there one day.
1stklassishop commented:
Will one day work with this great man.
Mayborn commented:
Rich and super simple.
Mensahbelindaefe5 indiacted:
Simply and handsome i tap into ur blessings.
Favouredisaac said:
Bossman himself. We hail you, Sa. We tap into your wealth.
De_bluprent commented:
I see you, Sir ❤️. Enjoy your weekend ❤️.
Seethe69plus reacted:
Money, good morning, GH boss.
Potterzenell posted:
De simple Billionaire ❤️.
Yaaakyaamah said:
Sika w) fie brutalllll.
Alpakar_1 indicated:
Nice one big boy stay blessed bro Allah yakiyayehka.
Ibrahim Mahama shops from boutique selling GH¢14,000 slippers
Still on the business side, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama got a new pair of shoes from Savile Row, one of Ghana's most expensive fashion houses.
The Engineers and Planners founder was spotted enjoying himself while looking at high-priced shoes with the owner.
Nana Sarfo and Ibrahim Mahama are East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh