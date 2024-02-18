Shatta Wale showed love to 3Music TV presenter Jay Foley as the latter interviewed him a few days ago

Shatta Wale threw bundles of GH₵10, amounting to GH₵5,000, at the presenter to the excitement of those around

'The move to gift Jay Foley had been triggered by a conversation Shatta Wale had with a pro-Sotnebwoy pundit C-Real

Dancehall music superstar Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has shown kindness to media personality Jay Foley.

Shatta Wale gifted the 3Music TV presenter GH₵5,000 as he visited the station for an interview on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The Incoming hitmaker was in the studio for an edition of 3Music TV's Big Convo, which was dedicated to celebrating the musician's legacy.

During the conversation, Shatta Wale got into a conversation with one of the panellists, C-Real, who described Stonebwoy as his buddy.

Shatta Wale wanted to show pro-Stonebwoy pundit something

Asking some questions, Shatta Wale wondered if Stonebwoy had come to the studio for an interview which C-Real answered in the affirmative. Shatta proceeded to ask C-Real, "Stonebwoy do you fine before?"

C-Real tried to deflect from the question, and Shatta Wale replied by telling the host, Jay Foley, that he was going to "do him fine". He quickly reached out for his bag, brought out bundles of GH₵10 notes, and threw five at Jay Foley.

The other panellists encouraged Jay Foley to show the money to the camera while applauding Shatta Wale for the gift.

Ship Dealer happily shouts as Shatta Wale gifts him dollars in video

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale recently Kumasi media sensation Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer, on Pure FM.

Shatta, who was on a promotional tour in Kumasi, got so tickled by Oliver Khan's vibes and hype that he could not stop laughing.

The Dancehall musician gifted some dollars to Oliver Khan and the show host, Bright Kankam Boadu, before leaving the studio.

Source: YEN.com.gh