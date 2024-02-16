Dancehall musician Shatta Wale revealed that hiplife musician Patapaa's One Corner was what inspired his Freedom song

He spoke about Patapaa setting up a new trend with One Corner. adding that it took over the Nigerian music industry like a storm

He further revealed in an interview on 3Music how he creates his songs in the studio

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale disclosed the inspiration behind his 2017 hit song Freedom.

Shatta Wale talked about Patapaa inspiring his Freedom song

In an exclusive interview with Jay Foley on 3Music, Shatta Wale revealed that his 2017 banger Freedom was inspired by the hiplife musician.

He stated that after hearing Patapaa's One Corner song that went viral after its release in 2017, he was inspired to do something similar.

"Patapaa's song went into the Nigerian system naturally. I was just watching to see whether I could follow his trend and it just worked like magic."

Talking about how he creates his viral songs, the dancehall musician stated that he keeps the fans in mind and analyses how they would react to the song.

"When I am performing on stage, people look at me and ask why is the crowd charged like that. Spiritually, when I am playing beats, I look at the fans. So I have them in my mind and how I want to see them charge," he said in the interview.

Below is the video where Shatta Wale revealed that Patapaa inspired his Freedom hit song.

