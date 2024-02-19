Sarkodie promoted his fellow artiste Lasmid's music by sharing a link to his latest release titled Puul on his X page

Lasmid commented on the post and shared his happiness that his senior colleague had shown him support

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians praised Sarkodie for promoting his fellow musician and also expressed how much they liked the song

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has once again proven his generosity and love for his fellow musicians by promoting the latest song of Lasmid, one of Ghana's fastest-rising music stars.

Sarkodie shared a link to Lasmid’s new song titled Puul on his X page, where he has millions of followers. The link prompted Sarknation to check out the new tune.

Lasmid, who is best known for his viral song Friday Night, was overjoyed by Sarkodie’s gesture and expressed his gratitude in a comment. He said that he was honoured by Sarkodie's support.

The post also received a lot of positive feedback from Ghanaians, who commended Sarkodie for promoting his fellow artiste and also enjoyed the song. Many said that Puul was a catchy and energetic song that showed Lasmid’s versatility and talent.

Sarkodie is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential African rappers of all time. He has won numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for Artiste of the Decade and the BET Award for Best International Flow, which makes a cosign from him very valuable.

Ghanaians praise Sarkodie

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ThoughtPillow said:

Obidi loves the artiste I love. Puul is a masterpiece. We hope you drop your song with Lasmid this year

SalifuGami2967 said:

Supporting the industry be his biggest flex landlord for a reason.

ellyszn commented:

You need a track with Lasmid, too much talent

