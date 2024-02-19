Ghanaian actor Lil Win got many people laughing hard when he tried to speak English while introducing Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp to General Manager for Despite Media Group Fadda Dickson and movie producer Roger Quartey

Mr Nouah then told Lil Win that it was okay to speak Twi, which he was comfortable with, and this got all the others in the room laughing

Many Ghanaians in the comments opined that Lil Win's English speaking skills were better than before

Kumawood actor Lil Win, after welcoming Nigerian actors Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Ramsey Nouah at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), visited General Manager for Despite Media Group Fadda Dickson and movie producer Roger Quartey for introductions.

Lil Win, Ramsey Nouah, Awilo Sharp Sharp, Fadda Dickson and Roger Quartey in photos. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Lil Win struggles to speak English

In the room, tried to introduce Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp to Fadda Dickson and Roger Quartey in English.

At the beginning of his speech, he struggled to form complete sentences, prompting Mr Nouah to tell him that it was okay to speak his local dialect, Twi, which he was comfortable with.

This got everyone laughing hard as Lil Win tried to put words together for his speech.

Standing before them, he told the Nigerian actors about Fadda Dickson being in charge of one of the biggest media houses in Ghana.

The Kumawood actor referred to Fadda Dickson as his father, adding that whenever he releases a movie, Despite Media helps him to promote it.

Despite struggling to speak English, he persevered and finished his speech, which got many people laughing hard.

Below is the funny video of Lil Win struggling to speak English in his speech.

Video of Lil Win introducing Fadda Dickson and Roger Quartey to Nigerian actors Awilo Sharp Sharp and Ramsey Nouah.

Reactions to the video of Lil Win attempting to speak perfect English

The video got many Ghanaians laughing hard as they criticised Lil Win's English speaking skills during the introduction.

princess_otiwaah_cartel said:

The English is Englishing.....eeeeiii Weezy is really trying tho

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

But he is doing so well. He should try and get a home teacher. He will do well. Aunty's Diana Asamoah is doing so well. The last time I met her I spoke English with her it was quiet good.

laurilex_loy said:

Brofo nu nyɛ mi dɛ

emrys_osono_r_bass said:

Chinese movie koraa s3 mo hw3..if it's China man u go translate give am ....aww me.man GHA ..but truth Truth lil get ur self a teacher to learn English...amakye Dede was like u but he get Schooled small small...adult education

akua_pretty_cute said:

He’s doing well

demamodel said:

Hw333 its better papa

_mr.elroyy said:

Sometimes if you don’t want to continue school kraa you should know how to read and write English that’s all…like he learn am as money start Dey come Chale

sheleb3tushele said:

Woti awu sei wo s)ri aaa na woodi nkrofuo at3m…boi

"Any idiot can take you to court": Lil Win subtly replies Martha Ankomah

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win has subtly replied to actress Martha Ankomah with a funny video of Asiedu Nketiah speaking about going to court and the types of people who do so.

This comes after Ankomah's legal team filed a lawsuit against Lil Win by serving him with a writ. Many people reacted to the post as they advised Lil Win.

Source: YEN.com.gh