Talented comedian and TikToker Erkuah Official left many speechless with her stunning look after she ditched the hair bonnet and school uniform

She rocked a beautiful haircut, glowing makeup and a casual look that brought out her beauty

Revealing that her birthday is in a few days, many wished her in advance, while others drooled over her beauty

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official turned many heads on social media with her stunning haircut and casual outfit.

Erkuah Official flaunts new haircut

In the video, the talented skitmaker and TikToker sang and danced to Nigerian musician Patoranking's Babylon, which features fellow Nigerian singer Victony.

She flaunted her new haircut while rocking a black crop top and a pair of trousers. Erkuah Official styled her look by wearing a varsity jacket.

She rocked neutral makeup that matched her skin tone perfectly while making her glow.

In the caption of the video, she hinted that her birthday was in a few days and she was excited to get a year older. She wrote:

My birthday is in 4days 22nd Dec ❤️

Video of Erkuah official flaunting her new look.

Fans gush over Erkuah Official's look

While the comment section was filled with early birthday wishes for Erkuah Official, others also gushed over her haircut and how stunning she looked without her signature hair bonnet and school uniform.

amasikaherself said:

I love this hair cut! ❤️❤️❤️

sirenixcruz said:

Woooww YOU LOOK 16 YEARS

jenny_val18 5679 said:

Awwww Me and you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ birthday mates yie yie December choke

jenny_val18 said:

My sis birthday mate awwwn ❤️❤️una de fine no cap

ohene_pd said:

Same as my mom . You are blessed

highlightqueen96 said:

You look beautiful in your new haircut

chinemerem_2020 said:

Happy Birthday in advance May Almighty God continue to bless you and your new age

herownversion said:

Coming to celebrate with you

In a related story on Erkuah Official, YEN.com.gh reported that the TikToker got many people drooling over her beauty when she shared a video on her Instagram page

She slayed into a tight, long-sleeved dress that brought out her curves and her lovely haircut caught the attention of many.

Her fans loved her new look as they showered her with compliments in the comment section.

