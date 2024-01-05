TikToker Erkuah Official has released a hilarious sing-a-thon comedy video

In the video, she recounted her experience after singing for only ten minutes

Netizens have laughed hard at the video

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Erkuah Official has sent netizens into a laughing mood after releasing a hilarious sing-a-thon comedy video.

She was seen attempting a sing-a-thon only to quiver just ten minutes in.

Erkuah Official Entertains Fans

In the video, Erkuah attempted the singing marathon but faced challenges after 10 minutes. She lost her voice and felt sleepy. Erkuah was drinking Kalyppo juice and she added a voice from Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon in which she lost her voice after two days.

The voice note of Afua Asantewaa added extra humor to the video. She was losing her voice just two days in after the Guinness World Record singing attempt. Erkuah skillfully used the voice to add humour to her comedy video. She gasped in shock as she realized she could no longer complete the sing-a-thon because she lost her voice.

Watch the video below.

Netizens are in love with the video

The video has sent netizens into a frenzy. Some are laughing hard whiles others believe this is a mockery of Afua Asantewaa's Guinness record marathon.

Online users react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made by users under the video. See below.

lamadrina_01 said:

Don't make me cry.... you can do it

iam_tjann said:

Stopppp

celebritymirror1 said:

Do it again you can do it

commhie said:

This is funny eiii

julienanama said:

I laugh die

asemstorny said:

People dey misbehave too much arh

thosecalledcelebs said:

Eii Ama Ghana .... oh daabi

missevel said:

I laugh saaa

justlyekua said:

Arhhh so funny

