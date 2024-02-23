Artiste Maame talked about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's GWR sing-a-thon inspiring her record-breaking chew-a-thon attempt

She said that her passion for chewing gum made her settle for the GWR attempt when she was searching for one to do

Her son Ogidi Brown said that they wanted to use the attempt to put Ghana on the map despite living abroad

A Ghanaian lady living abroad who attempted to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest chew-a-thon, Artiste Maame, shared what inspired her to embark on such a record-breaking attempt.

Artiste Maame shared the inspiration behind the GWR chew-a-thon attempt

In an exclusive interview with YouTuber and blogger Zionfelix, Artiste Maame disclosed that following Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's GWR sing-a-thon attempt inspired her to also try to break a record.

She said that Mrs Aduonum's sing-a-thon was beautiful, considering the stars that came to support her and the fact that hers went viral.

However, when it came down to searching for an attempt she was capable of doing, she decided to go with her passion for chewing gum.

"When it comes to chewing gum, I do so well. Even after giving birth to my son Ogidi Brown, he is aware I always chew gum," she said while chewing gum.

Speaking in the interview, Ogidi Brown said he wanted to support her mother on her record-breaking attempt so that doubters would be put to shame, and also, they had a quest to put the country on the map.

Below is the interview of Artiste Maame with Zionfelix concerning her GWR chew-a-thon.

"I almost died from attempting the GWR chew-a-thon": Artiste Maame says

YEN.com.gh reported that Artiste Maame, in an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Zionfelix, shared some struggles she encountered while preparing for her GWR chew-a-thon attempt.

She talked about how her jaws ached from practising for two weeks ahead of the official attempt and how she came down with hypoglycemia, which led to her getting hospitalised.

Her sense of humour in the video got many netizens laughing hard in the comments of the post.

