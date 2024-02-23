Hajia4Reall has started school in the US, and she is now studying at Union College

A video of the socialite and singer on campus has just emerged online

The video comes after Hajia4Reall pleaded guilty to one charge in her $2m romance scam case

Ghanaian socialite and singer Hajia4Reall has made her first public appearance on social media after pleading guilty in her $2m US romance scam case.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the embattled singer looked in high spirits as she went around a place that looked like a library.

According to her blogger, GHHyper, who shared the video, the clip was shot at Union College, where Hajia4Reall is currently studying.

Hajia4Reall has gone back to school Photo source: @ghhyper

Hajia4Reall reportedly starts school in the US

It will be recalled that HajiaReall was reported to have started school at Union College to upgrade herself.

The news of Hajia4Reall going to school came up after she announced that she was taking a break from social media. The announcement stirred doubts among Ghanaians as some wondered if it would deflect attention from her romance scam case.

Mona is concentrating on her studies

But sharing the video, GHHyper lamented the scepticism that greeted Hajia4Reall's decision to return to school.

"Despite the scepticism of Ghanaians, Hajia4Real is spotted on the campus of Union College where she’s going about her duties as a student.

"When we said Hajia was still going to school, haters jumped into the comments to do their usual hating, but facts are facts.

"Some Ghanaians will always hate but Mona is just concentrated on being the best student possible and completing her courses. The vitriol on social media is her backcase.

"So what will people say next? She’s in school and you’re sitting online saying what you don’t know. Thank the Most High that haters are not God!"

Watch the video below:

Hajia4Reall paid $2m, named four partners to get a few years

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall has reportedly paid $2m in restitution after pleading guilty to one of the charges in her US romance scam case.

According to Nigerian journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo, Hajia4Reall has released some names as part of her plea deal with US authorities.

The Ghanaian star now faces up to five years in jail, with Dr Olunloyo predicting a lesser sentence, like three years, because of her cooperation.

