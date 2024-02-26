Nation Blogger has issued an apology to Ghanaians after people trolled her recent wedding

Many social media users were on the blogger's case because she is notorious for publicly criticising people's weddings and gave her a taste of her own medicine

In her apology, Nation Blogger said she was sorry, attributing her past antics to immaturity, but many people were still not convinced

Nation Blogger, a popular online personality who is known for her harsh reviews of other people’s weddings, has issued an apology to Ghanaians after facing a lot of criticism for her own wedding.

Ghanaian blogger, Nation Blogger Photo Source: thenationblogger

Source: Instagram

The blogger tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend in a simple ceremony. However, many social media users were not impressed by her choice of dress, venue, decor, and guests. They took to TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram to mock and troll her wedding.

In response to the backlash, Nation Blogger posted a video on her TikTok page, where she apologised to her fans and the public. She said she was sorry for her past behaviour and admitted that she was immature. She said she realised that she had no right to judge or ridicule other people’s choices. She also said she was happy with her wedding and her husband and that she hoped Ghanaians would forgive her and move on.

Nation Blogger sparks reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AcheampomaaGold said:

In this life, don't intentionally hurt people and later ask for forgiveness. it's doesn't work like that

OwareAbigail commented:

Life is about respecting ur self n others as well ,so take lessons out of this n enjoy LIFE sister because LIFE IS EXPENSIVE

❤️Mommy’s daughter said:

You ankasa you need prayers come let me take you to church

Ghanaian bride's wedding outfit goes viral

In another story, Ghanaian bride Bertha is trending on Instagram and TikTok with her elegant wedding outfits and hairstyle.

The tall and slim bride looked incredible in all her custom-made outfits by top Ghanaian fashion designers.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Madame Comfort Odei, a lingerie expert, spoke about the bridal lingerie trend.

Source: YEN.com.gh