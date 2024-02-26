Renowned lead singer of the Morgan Heritage reggae band has passed away at the age of 47

His death has sent shockwaves throughout the worldwide global community as scores of musicians and fans pour in their tributes

Stonebwoy has shared the influence of Peetah Morgan on his career in a recent tribute

YEN.com.gh spoke to Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Morgan Heritage's marketing lead in Africa, about the relationship between Peetah Morgan and Stonebwoy

Three-time Grammy-winning reggae group Morgan Heritage has announced that their brother and the group's lead singer has died.

The musician's sudden death has thrown the global reggae community into a frenzy as scores of colleagues and fans share their tributes

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has opened up about his relationship with the late reggae singer and the impact of Morgan Heritage on his career.

Stonebwoy eulogises Peetah Morgan

In a recent online post, Stonebwoy credited his genesis as a global superstar to Morgan Heritage, who gave him his first shot on an international stage.

He wrote, "You Always Introduced Me On Stage with so much Love and Believe And Expressed How Proud You Are Of Me For Championing The Reggae/ Dancehall Genre In Ghana With So Much Passion And Investment.”

Speaking about Stonebwoy's relationship with Morgan Heritage, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, the group's marketing lead in Africa, said,

"They were all very fond of Stonebwoy. Peetah, especially on his several trips to Ghana, would always insist they met before flying out.”

Boadu-Ayeboafoh also recounted the influence of Morgan Heritage on Stonebwoy, saying:

"The impact after that 2015 tour in Melkweg was huge. Stonebwoy became a global firebrand after Peetah Morgan's profound introduction, which was more like a co-sign. Since then, Stonebwoy has worked with almost all the top stars in Jamaica, from Sean Paul to the Marley family. That has always been Morgan Heritage's style of working with new artistes across the globe. And it is sad Peetah won't be here any more, but the Heritage will continue."

Stonebwoy's fans react to Peetah Morgan's death

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Peetah Morgan's demise.

biggjoe_001 noted:

Sad news hit the world again... Rest well legend Peter... A beautiful Soul

scarlettyne wrote:

You performing in Kenya at their festival in 2019, was such a moment for me! RIP Peetah

deportee1 said:

Love is the answer may his soul rest well Gratitude is a must ✊

Stonebwoy reconnects with Shaggy and 10Tik

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Stonebwoy catching a vibe with his long-time collaborators, Shaggy and 10Tik, in California.

Stonebwoy had performed at the just-ended CaliVibes festival to thousands of reggae lovers worldwide.

