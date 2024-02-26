Nana Agradaa has flaunted a gargantuan mansion she has put up at Kwahu in the Eastern Region

The estate is made up of different types of apartments which she is expected to commercialise once complete

A video of the magnificent building which has surfaced online has gathered massive reactions

Nana Agradaa a.k.a. Evangelist Mama Pat has taken social media by storm after a video tour of her extravagant new estate, dubbed "Agradaa Love Palace," went viral this week.

The opulent complex is comprised of lavish apartments intended for commercial rental as upscale accommodations for tourists and affluent Ghanaians.

Nana Agradaa owns a big mansion in Kwahu Photo source: Gyemeso Media

Source: Instagram

According to sources close to Agradaa, the apartments represent her latest massive investment and establish her as one of the wealthiest figures in Ghana.

The viral clip, which has amassed thousands of views online, takes audiences through the sophisticated interiors of Agradaa Love Palace. With its chandeliers, imported furnishings, and luxurious amenities, the apartments cater to discerning clients looking for high-end lodging.

Parts of the video showed Agradaa and her husband, Pastor Asiamah, inside one of the apartments. While Agradaa descended to the hall and moved to the porch, her husband lay on a couch inside the living room.

The video was shared on the Facebook page of Osofo Gyemeso, one of the junior pastors of Agradaa.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Agradaa's mansion in Kwahu

The video drew many reactions from social media users.

Essah Nyatepe-coo said:

I tap in your blessings oo mama pat

Daakyehenemaa Afia Asantewaah Philonash said:

Light nkoa watiasie in Mama Pat voice

Sabato1tv said:

Those women on social media who don't respect mama pat come see something you can stay Abrokyre jole of you life you can Achieve this in life

Bernice Antobre said:

This is the nana Agradaa I fell in love with 3 years ago . Congratulations.

Nana Agradaa on women wearing trousers to church

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa recently stated that women can wear trousers to church.

In a self-recorded video, the preacher said women are free to wear tight trousers because the Bible is not against them.

Agradaa's video sparked a debate on social media as people tried to relate her statement to the Bible.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh