A Ferrari was spotted on the roads of Ghana, and a man who was stunned by its beauty took a video and shared it on social media

The car took the man aback as he wondered who owned the luxury car that has an estimated starting price of $189,988 (GH¢2,384,634.38 ), and it goes up to $499,488 (GH¢6,269,323.63)

The way the person who recorded the video mentioned the name of the car brand, Ferrari, got many laughing hard while others talked about there being wealthy people in the country

A Ferrari 488 was spotted on the streets of Ghana in a video, which has taken over social media as many wondered who the owner of the luxury car was.

Ferrari spotted on a highway in Ghana. Image Credit: @gharticles

Source: Instagram

Ferrari 488 spotted in Ghana

The video was captured by one Ghanaian man who was amazed that someone in the country owned the luxury car despite the current economic crises.

The man who recorded the car noted that they were on the Aflao-Tema highway when they sighted the Ferrari 488.

The luxury car was stuck in traffic with other private and commercial vehicles as it sparkled in their midst.

Per research, the estimated starting price of the luxury car is $189,988 (GH¢2,384,634.38 ), and it goes up to $499,488 (GH¢6,269,323.63).

Below is a video of the Ferrari 488 spotted on the highway in Ghana.

Reactions as a Ferrari is spotted in Ghana

Many people laughed at how the man wrongly pronounced the name of the luxury car brand, Ferrari. Others also talked about there being wealthy people in the country hiding their wealth.

Below are views from Ghanaians.

ask_of_bridgetta said:

Fularri dier fularri

kwaku_fassioner said:

The actual Rich men are not really loud on the internet

mc_mrhollywoode said:

Masa is Ferrari not "Fulari"

millyblinksmilly said:

Say Fulani preko erhhh

n_a_n_a_khofi said:

Let me just laugh because what I heard is hahahaa

westside_66_6 said:

Boys get money oo herh

its_asantewaa_official said:

Who is the owner of the car please ...I need the car for my birthday photo shoot I want to meet him in person

roddy_kay613 said:

If u don’t have money to buy the car .. pls don’t spoil the name ne kwasia bi s3 fulari

slimegram_ii said:

30 something birrion

Another video of the plush car.

2024 BMW XM worth over GH¢2M cleared from Tema

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a 2024 BMW XM worth millions of Ghana cedis was spotted in the country as it was being cleared from the Tema port.

The video that showed spectators taking photos and videos of the luxury car and watching it in awe as it was being driven out of the container went viral.

Many people shared their thoughts in the comments about there being wealthy citizens in the country despite there being economic challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh