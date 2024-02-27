Comedian Code Micky has hailed Chef Smith for cooking for an extraordinary number of hours in his ongoing cook-a-thon in Accra

Micky called Chef Smith a great man and applauded him for his prolonged endurance

Chef Smith, who started cooking on February 1 2024, is expected to end his attempt on March 6, 2024

Comedian and YouTube star Code Micky has reacted to the news of Chef Smith surpassing 600 hours in his cook-a-thon world record attempt.

As usual, he released a funny video diving into the cook-a-thon details.

Code Micky said Chef Smith's marvellous performance means he's on his way to setting not just a global record but a planetary record for Ghana.

He said in the video that the officials of the Guinness World Record will have their hands full with Chef Smith's cook-a-thon as they review Chef Smith's evidence.

Micky said that because Afua Asantewaa was disqualified by the Guinness team, Chef Smith wants to leave no chance for him to also be disqualified, which is why he's been cooking for so many days now to allow for any major breaktime deductions.

The YouTuber also joked that Chef Smith must have taken some kind of drug that has made his strong enough to stay awake cooking for more over 23 days.

Ghanaians react to the video

kesseevergreene wrote:

I started following you recently and never regretted..your style is different and unique just talking alone buh everyone can relate and understand with laughter

its_nyb wrote:

Eeii the great smith

1real_fridaypolo said:

Herrr we love you man cuz eiii ❤️❤️❤️

illy styles wrote:

Da twi commentary is everything

nhyiraba wrote:

He Asa done 600 hours so far

Chef Smith Flaunts His Tuo Zaafi Cooking Skills As Cook-A-Thon Aims At 600 Hours, Fans React

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Chef Smith showed off his cooking skills as he busily prepared Tuo zaafi at his ongoing cook-a-thon.

The chef's attempt to include Tuo zaafi in his list of meals stunned netizens, who shared their admiration for his resilience on social media.

