A Ghanaian man has announced that he would be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon ironing by an individual.

Prince Sintim Aboagye's marathon ironing. Image Credit: @princesintimaboagye

Source: Instagram

Ghannaian man to embark on a GWR marathon ironing

Prince Sintim Aboagye took to his Instagram page to share the official email sent to him by Guinness World Records (GWR) accepting his marathon ironing attempt.

He also shared the official poster that had details of his attempt. His GWR attempt is set to take place from Friday May 3 to May 13, 2024 and he is expected to iron for 250 hours.

Prince also disclosed that the GWR attempt will take place at the Pokuase Agya Herbal Lady D Pub.

On the official GWR website, Gareth Sanders holds the record for the longest marathon ironing and he ironed for 100 hours and this was achieved in Bristol, UK, from October 26 to 30, 2015.

Gareth attempted this record at a local Asda Superstore and the purpose behind his attempt was to raise funds for charity.

Below is the official email sent to Prince Sintim Aboagye from Guinness World Records concerning his marathon ironing attempt.

Reactions as Prince Sintim Aboagye announced his GWR marathon ironing attempt

Many people in the comments advised him not to rely on the Electircity Company of Ghana (ECG) and get a backup plan like a generator.

Others also laughed in the comments since there has been an increasing trend in Ghanaians announcing their quest to embark on a GWR attempt.

amebomichael said:

This turning into a fun thing in ghana now lol

fellys_importhub said:

Eeei try and get generator cox u cant fully trust ECG oo yooo

ricchiericch said:

eiiii Ghana, are they getting money from this?

adnancarter said:

ECG will break the record in just 2hrs of start

kojobibinii.gh said:

Let me start packing my clothes

hold_my_nipples said:

The sweat on his face /chest is as a result of the iron beside him in the picture …u no see anything yet

reggiechilo said:

Play Dey your eye top

daly_kodua said:

He start dey sweat oh

Below are details of Prince Sintim Aboagye's marathon ironing.

Ghanaian man Atinga Nsobila Joel to embark on a GWR for the longest kebab-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that Atinga Nsobila Joel, a Ghanaian man has announced that he would be embarking on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest barbecue marathon.

Sharing an official flier, he disclosed that the move would be starting on April 11, 2024, and end on April 14, 2024.

Many people talked about the increasing trend of Ghanaians attempting to break a GWR.

Source: YEN.com.gh