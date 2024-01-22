Ghanaian content creator Patrick Amenuvor opened up about why he embarked on an unapproved Guinness World Record for the longest-standing hours

He stated that during the application process, an $800 (GH¢9,636.58) fee was being charged to fast-track the application and approval process and this demotivated him

His reasons in the interview have sparked debate on social media

Ghanaian content creator Patrick Amenuvor has disclosed that the $800 (GH¢9,636.58) fee to fast-track the Guinness World Record application process demotivated him and his team from furthering their application.

Patrick Amenuvor speaks about the Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Patrick Amenuvor stated that he wanted to fast-track his Guinness World Record stand-a-thon application and that came at a fee.

He stated that the fee of $800 (GH¢9,636.58) was charged for applicants who were attempting an existing record and $200 (GH¢2409.14) more if one wanted to attempt a new record that does not exist.

Patrick Amenuvor stated that despite his team agreeing not to further the application process, they went ahead to attempt the record on Sunday, January 14, 2024, without any approval from GWR.

He noted that they were hoping to raise funds to pay for the application fee for the record-breaking attempt. He added that unfortunately, money is not awarded to record breakers, however, a plaque is rather given.

Further sharing his reasons for embarking on the challenge, he said:

"So that Ghanaians would know that I can do it, and if they have any financial assistant to offer, they can give it to me."

Video of Patrick Amenuvor speaking about the Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt, application and more.

How to speed up the Self-service application process

According to the official Guinness World Record website, the waiting times for a Self-service application can take up to three months, which is about 12 weeks. However, to speed up the process, a fee is charged, and applicants are advised to use the Priority Application Service.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the interview

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were unhappy with Patrick Amenuvor's intention behind the Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt. Below are the thoughts of many:

gloriaosarfo said:

Very"EMOTIONAL" Story

sandy_yayra said:

At least he has given as some education so give the guy some credit. Lol

michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar said:

Maybe he wanted to be interviewed or be known to the general public

mistameister said:

Minutes of my time I’ll never get back again

danquash said:

He just wanted fame, and he is actually getting it

frameznation said:

Fame. He wanted that. Now he get am simple

one_major_11 said:

He wanted to gain attention for nothing because, after that, I personally don't know him and what he does

akwasibugati said:

This guy scam we

Patrick Amenuvor calls off stand-a-thon attempt, shares reasons in a statement

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian photographer and content creator Patrick Amenuvor announced that he had called off his Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt.

According to a statement he released, he believed he had broken a set of rules for the attempt, noting that a new date would be released. Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the unfortunate news.

