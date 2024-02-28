Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown shared the update on his mother Artist Maame's GWR chew-a-thon attempt on his Instagram page

The post disclosed that her chew-a-thon attmeot was unsuccessful and disclosed reasons that made her fail

Many were in disbelief that her attempt was real as they shared their thoughts in the comments

Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown shared an update on his mother Artist Maame's Guinness World Record chew-a-thon attempt.

Artiste Maame during her GWR chew-a-thon. Image Credit: @artisemaame_ogb

Source: Instagram

Update on Artist Mame's GWR chew-a-thon attempt

According to a statement Guinness World Record (GWR) made on social media, Artist Maame's attempt was unsuccessful.

Her son, Ogidi Brown announced it on his Instagram page and this has gone viral on social media.

Sharing details as to why that was so, the organisation revealed that the Italian based Ghanaian lady broke several rules. They wrote:

Unfortunately Artist Maame's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest CHEWING GUM marathon was not successful because of some unfollowed regulations during the attempt.

They also added that she was scheduled to do seven days, unfortunately, she was only able to do seven hours. However, she violated the rules regarding breaks as she took several unauthorised ones.

Artist Maame was scheduled to go for seven days as she applied, but we noticed she only lasted seven hours and took multiple breaks during her attempt.

Also during their review, they discovered that Artist Maame slept during her attempt and they wished her the best of luck in her future attempts.

Additionally, she was seen sleeping during the attempt according to the verified evidence. We wish Artist Maame the best of luck with any future record attempts.

Below is a post announcing that Artist Maame's GWR chew-a-thon attmeot was unsuccessful.

Reactions as Artist Maame's GWR chew-a-thon attmept was unsuccessful

Many were in disbelief that Artist Maame's GWR attempt was real as they thought that it was an avenue for her to have fun and phase clout.

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians about her GWR chew-a-thon results:

ameyaw112 said:

Oh too bad.

giovani.caleb said:

How can they say mummy slept too much. Let’s find this GWR admin.

beverly_afaglo said:

Ah did u really submit?

hildaamabraso said:

GWR must be planing a way to block Ghanaians from attempting any other record

agnes_poku said:

Ah she really applied? I thought she was just catching cruise oo Guinness World Record will block Ghana p33

frank_abeeto said:

Hmmm now it’s Ghana 0 vrs Guinness 2

Below is a post by Ogidi Brown concerning the results of his mother's GWR chew-a-thon attempt.

