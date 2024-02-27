Comedian Kyekyeku and his co-star 39/40 were recently in the studios of Pure 95.7 FM to promote Kyekyeku's upcoming movie titled 1957

However, one segment that caught the attention of netizens was a video of him struggling to recite Ghana's Pledge

Fans laughed hard at the video of the comic star

Comedian Kyekyeku recently visited Pure FM with his co-star 39/40 for an interview. This was part of the media tour for his upcoming movie, 1957, which premieres on March 6.

During the interview, the host played a game with Kyekyeku, daring him to recite Ghana's Pledge without error.

Kyekyeku, who initially tried to back out, slammed his friend 39/40 for coaxing him back into the game. The Kumawood actor began to recite the National Pledge and cracked listeners with laughter as he made numerous errors. He found himself including The Lord's Prayer in Ghana's Pledge.

The host couldn't help but laugh out loud at Kyekyeku's blunders.

Watch the hilarious video here.

Kyekyeku's movie

Kyekyeku has been promoting his upcoming movie, 1957, for some time now. Earlier, he spoke about the meaning behind the film, saying it chronicles the lives of two significant ethnic groups in Ghana.

Kyekyeku admitted that although this was not his first produced movie, it was his first to be premiered. He said the movie will tell the story of the two groups living at loggerheads.

Ghanaians react to Kyekyeku's funny video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video, which made many fans laugh out loud.

kelvin.little_burniton wrote:

Akuffo Addo can’t take us seriously

elkanaahappiah said:

Aaaaarh my kyekyeis this a joke or what bro

jeffery_612 wrote:

Ad3n a, our heritage wance for us

avicsonm exclaimed:

Kyekyeku is speaking rubbish

joseph_smith_m said:

“The pledge of the Lord’s Prayer ” anaa?

