Kyekyeku is producing his first-ever movie, and it features big movie stars such as Kalsoume Sinare, Ras Nene and other stars

Zionfelix visited the set, and Kyekyeku and his crew were tirelessly working on the film together with the star-studded cast

Many Ghanaians are excited for Kyekyeku and expressed admiration for how far he has come in the industry

Popular comedian and actor Kyekyeku is making his first attempt at movie production with his upcoming film, 1957. The movie, which is set in the village, features some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian film industry, such as Kalsoume Sinare, Ras Nene, Vanessa Nicole, and many others.

The movie is expected to be a comedy-drama that showcases the life and struggles of ordinary Ghanaians during the historic period. Kyekyeku, who also plays the lead role in the movie, said the movie would be premiered on March 6, 2024.

Kyekyeku’s movie has already generated a lot of buzz and anticipation among his fans and the general public. Zionfelix, the renowned blogger and media personality, visited the set of the movie and shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

Ghanaians praise Kyekyeku

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

0tismadaline said:

Awwww can't wait for this movie well done kyekyeku

okomaesi7500 commented:

God Bless Dada kyekyekuHe’s a ⭐️

otooransford7130 wrote:

Kyekyeku is doing so well for himself

mercyappianimaa5575 said:

Kyekye needs to do more promo so that this can go even more than pain

0tismadaline commented:

I have always seen how passionate he is towards this industry, he works hard and shows great workcan't wait for this movie

Ras Nene wins award

In another story, Ras Nene won the Best Actor award at the YEN Entertainment Awards and was presented with his plaque in private.

The actor, who was with a few of his crew members, was super excited to receive the award and expressed gratitude.

The actor thanked YEN.com.gh for recognising his work and also gave credit to his team members for contributing to his success.

