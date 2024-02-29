GWR sing-a-thon sensation Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has posed alongside media star Bola Ray

The celebrated journalist and media personality appeared in the photo wearing stunning outfits and glowing smiles for the camera

The rare picture of Afua Asantewaa and Bola Ray has inspired admiration from fans and followers on social media

Ghanaian mumpreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has posed in a photo with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of media conglomerate EIB Network Group, Bola Ray.

She posted a single shot across her social along with kind words in which she extolled the renowned media personality.

Afua Asantewaa adorned a straight dress with a pair of high heels to match. Her fashion choice included a beaded anklet, while Bola Ray, born Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, sported African attire.

Afua Asantewaa gushes over Bola Ray

Sharing the image on her active social media accounts, the Guinness World Records (GWR) sing-a-thon personality wrote:

''We have a voice for a reason, not for a season. Your story inspires Bola Ray. Your energy is infectious. It was an honour meeting you today,'' she said on Instagram.

Read her post below:

Fans throng the comments area of Afua Asantewaa's post

Many celebrated Afua Asantewaa and Bola Ray under the former's post on Instagram.

Sikasemoriginal posted:

Remove that chain from your leg.

Kin_taraji said:

Our Sapeiman star.

The_oparebea_influence posted:

Beauty [and] brains personified ❤️❤️.

NanaSam commented:

No time for haters. Keep doing you.

Banab.ala reacted:

Pretty auntie, Afua Asantewaa ❤️.

Isabella_sarfo said:

Proud of Afua no matter what ❤️❤️.

Afua Asantewaa gushes over her husband

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting Ghanaian journalist/entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum oozed sweet vibes and put up a loved-up display while working with her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

On Tuesday, February 27, she appeared on Okay FM to discuss her Guinness World Records (GWR) attempt and disqualification. Afua Asantewaa posed for the camera as she beamed in an African print with accessories to match at the premises of Despite Media. She boosted her height with a pair of high heels.

Posting the video with a caption, the businesswoman gushed about working with her husband, who was the camera person. It is unclear whether her significant partner captured the moment before or after her interview on Okay FM.

