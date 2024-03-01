Media presenter Berla Mundi looked like royalty when she slayed in kente cloth to Media General to celebrate the inauguration of the 2024 edition of Ghana Month.

She wore a traditional black wig and styled her look by wearing giant gold ornaments around her neck, arm and fingers

Many people gushed over how gorgeous she looked in the photo, such that they complimented her look

Media personality Berla Mundi turned many heads online with her regal traditional wear to celebrate the beginning of Ghana Month on March 1, 2024.

Berla Mundi slayed in kente for Ghana Month celebrations. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi slayed in traditional wear for Ghana Month

In the photo, the TV3 presenter Berla Mundi was wrapped in kente cloth and wore a white sleeveless dress underneath.

A different coloured kente cloth was wrapped around her waist to style her traditional look.

The Global Citizen Ambassador and Advocate for Change had her hair wrapped in a traditional wig styled with gold ensembles.

The huge gold ornaments around her neck and wrists made her look like a beautiful queen mother. She beamed with a smile while posing happily for the camera.

Below is a photo of Berla Mundi looking regal in kente and gold ensembles.

Reactions as Berla Mundi slayed in kente for Ghana Month

The comment section was filled with several love emojis from Berla Mundi's admirers. Many people talked about how gorgeous she looked in traditional attire.

Below are sweet words people left in the comments:

villas_boaz said:

The queen of Media General

expired_gossipers said:

Nice one there Mrs Tabi

vihillliz2 said:

Fante queen

02.02425022 said:

Gorgeous

Delay and Berla Mundi gift fan who was starstruck to speak to them at an event

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Berla Mundi and TV host Delay delighted a fan, Juliana Amoateng, who was awestruck to speak to them at the launch of Pepsodent Charcoal on February 23, 2024, inside The Underbridge at East Legon.

Berla Mundi offered to give her a treat by giving her beauty products, while Delay offered to recruit her as a poster girl for her Delay Bread brand.

They also pleaded with the beauty influencer to speak to them the next time she spotted them at any event.

Source: YEN.com.gh