Nigerian songstress Ayra Starr and Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif met at the Paris Fashion Week, and they exchanged pleasantries after the latter had walked the runway

A video of the Ghanaian rapper snubbing the ever-gorgeous petite Nigerian singer's waist caused a frenzy on social media

Many were surprised Blacko did not reach out for her wait when he had made it known that she was his crush

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr met Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week in France on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Ayra Starr and Black Sherif at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ayra Starr met Black Sherif at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week

In the video, the two musicians, Ayra Starr and Black Sherif, were seen conversing when a photographer wanted to take a picture of them.

The Sability crooner asked which camera they were supposed to look into. When they were about to pose, the Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker immediately put his right hand into his pocket while his left held onto his glass of champagne.

The Nigerian singer looked decent as she covered up in the outfit she wore to the fashion show. She was dressed in a long-sleeved fitted yellow dress.

On the other hand, the Ghanaian rapper was dressed in his outfit when he modelled on the runway. The outfit was a black, Off-White jumpsuit that was designed with several different coloured butterflies.

Below is a lovely video of Ayra Starr and Black Sherif exchanging pleasantries.

Reactions as Black Sherif failed to hold Ayra Starr's waist during picture-taking

Many people were overjoyed that Blacko finally met his crush, Ayra Starr. Others were unhappy that he snubbed her waist and put his hands in his pocket when it was time for them to take pictures after they had exchanged pleasantries.

Below are reactions from fans:

solnii09 said:

Dude see his crush .. he make nervous

melhvinlhing said:

Kwaku so toma no mu ahh grab the waist this girl na hot nah

mr_nile56 said:

Blacko, finally you meet your crush❤️

ohene_.payges said:

Kweku meet ein crush ediiii adwuma na y3d3

jamal_usuff said:

Why Blacko make nervous? He no know where he go hold so he dey pull trousers

orellio_arhdams said:

Ayra is gonna receive some forget me not doggy tonight

gameli_toni said:

Hold her waist lol

skinfeedghana said:

I remembered her telling Blacko that he’s not his type.

mini_world_566 said:

Why killer no want remove en hand from pocket? Hold her waist kwaku.

Ghanaian woman sings Blacko's January 9th word for word in lovely video

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was seen singing Black Sherif's January 9th word for word in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman was dressed in traditional Ghanaian funeral attire and sang a heartfelt song.

The video melted many hearts as they admired how the woman sang the song.

Source: YEN.com.gh