Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, tied the knot in a regal traditional wedding in Accra on Thursday, February 29

The occasion witnessed the presence of famous Nigerian figures like comedienne Real Warri Pikin and fashion designer Veeky James

YEN.com.gh has compiled four videos from the beautiful occasion making the rounds on social media

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian-British wife, Marie Wiseborn, have tied the knot in a gorgeous customary wedding in Accra, Ghana.

The couple publicly married on Thursday, February 29, to seal their love. They had already married legally a few days ago.

Popular Nigerian entertainers such as comedienne Real Warri Pikin and fashion designer Veeky James were present for the traditional ceremony.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn donned multiple outfits for their customary wedding and reception. The bride looked stunning in a modest blue traditional dress with pink details and kept natural hair, while Moses Bliss rocked a traditional Nigerian outfit during the customary wedding.

The pair rocked matching kente in one of the videos that captured their stunning lavish reception.

1. Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn filmed at their wedding

The moment Moses Bliss confirmed Marie Wiseborn as the actual bride during their traditional wedding.

2. Famous singer Moses Bliss and his bride show off their dance moves

Singer Moses Bliss and his significant partner express their love through dance at their traditional wedding.

3. Cake cutting moment by Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn

The scene where the Nigerian artiste Moses Bliss and his wife Wiseborn cut one of their wedding cakes.

4. Moses Bliss gushes over his wife

A minor correction as Moses Bliss gives thanks for a beautiful day. He lavished compliments on Marie Wiseborn.

Moses Bliss shares pre-wedding picture

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Bliss shared his pre-wedding pictures on social media.

The photos of the gospel singer and his wife left many gushing.

The two love birds wore matching coffee brown clothes as they posed in a loved-up way for their fan.

