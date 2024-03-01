Nigerian gospel star Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, have married in a stunning customary wedding

During the ceremony, the gorgeous couple hit the dance floor to express their love through dance

The video where Moses Bliss inundated his partner with compliments has inspired admiration from fans

The moment Nigerian gospel artiste Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, took over the centre stage at their wedding reception to deliver dance moves melted hearts.

In a video, the couple, donning African attires, glowed with smiles for the camera. Their wardrobe selection for the customary marriage included traditional beads.

Video of Moses Bliss and his wife's dance moves. Photo credit: bellanaijaweddings.

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss gushes over wife

Before the couple hit the floor to show off their dance moves, Moses Bliss inundated his newly married partner with accolades, gushing over her profusely.

The couple then took over the dance floor to showcase their moves while exuding positive vibes.

Watch the video below:

Fans admire couple's dance moves

The moment Moses Bliss showered compliments on his wife attracted admiration from fans.

Ifureen_ylif posted:

Covered and beautiful.

Addylove said:

Natural lady. You are beautiful.

Esther____luv commented:

Day don break. Single pele.

Deedamsel_clothing posted:

All I See is pure happiness.

Holis_cakes commented:

Can u pls reduce the pepper for d sake of we single ladies.

Mimi4grace posted:

See me grinning from ear to ear.

Princess_sleek reacted:

Lover boy.

Sdng.preowned.bridals wrote:

Very decent and beautiful. See our shy wife na..

Cherry_viv posted:

It’s sweeter when the man expresses his love to his woman.

Racheal__diamond reacted:

Omg They are in LOVE ❤❤❤❤ SO MUCH IN LOVE ❤.

Moses Bliss shares pre-wedding picture

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Bliss shared his pre-wedding pictures on social media. The photos of the gospel singer and his wife left many gushing.

The two love birds wore matching coffee brown clothes as they posed in a loved-up way for their fan. The duo posed in loved positions for the camera, and the pictures gathered massive compliments from fans and followers.

Many who took to the post's comment section noted that the pair are made for each other. One wished the couple well in their love journey.

