Mike Uchegbu: Famous Nollywood Actor Speaks Twi Like An Akan In Video, Ghanaians Stunned
- Mike Uchegbu, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, stunned Ghanaians as he spoke eloquently in Twi without any mistakes
- In the caption of the video, the actor said that it was his first time attempting the Twi language and asked Ghanaians how he did
- In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were impressed with how well the Nigerian actor spoke the language, commending him
Famous Nigerian actor Mike Uchegbu has amazed Ghanaians with his proficiency in Twi, one of the most widely spoken languages in Ghana. In a video he shared on his TikTok page, the actor spoke eloquently in Twi without any mistakes as he introduced himself and said he was in Ghana.
In the caption of the video, the actor said that it was his first time attempting the Twi language and asked Ghanaians how he did.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, has received a lot of positive feedback from Ghanaians, who were impressed with how well the Nigerian actor spoke the language. Many of them commended him for his effort and praised him for his talent.
Mike Uchegbu impresses Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Jesus oga u be Ghanaian jorrr Nothing u go tell me
BERTHA ♥️commented:
come and marry me and get Ghana card Free
foriwaahelizabeth wrote:
i know the person who is teaching him the Twi
pomaa316 said:
come for ur Ghana card at this point u qualify to be a Ghanaian
Ugly Deeci wrote:
wo voice mu duduudu s3 ap)tr).....it simply means u are doing well
blackbeauty3369 said:
Enoch Darko, Kofi Ajolojo and Eddie Watson u are responsible for all dis
Mike Ezu speaks Twi
In another story, Mike Ezu, in a video, was spotted in Ghana by a man who noticed him and asked him questions in Twi.
The actor answered the questions with impeccable Twi, surprising many Ghanaians after the video was shared on TikTok.
In the comments section, many Ghanaians expressed how impressed they were with his grasp of the Twi language.
