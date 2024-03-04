Mike Uchegbu, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, stunned Ghanaians as he spoke eloquently in Twi without any mistakes

Famous Nigerian actor Mike Uchegbu has amazed Ghanaians with his proficiency in Twi, one of the most widely spoken languages in Ghana. In a video he shared on his TikTok page, the actor spoke eloquently in Twi without any mistakes as he introduced himself and said he was in Ghana.

Nollywood actor Mike Uchegbu Photo Source: mike_uchegbu

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, the actor said that it was his first time attempting the Twi language and asked Ghanaians how he did.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has received a lot of positive feedback from Ghanaians, who were impressed with how well the Nigerian actor spoke the language. Many of them commended him for his effort and praised him for his talent.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mr bright said:

Jesus oga u be Ghanaian jorrr Nothing u go tell me

BERTHA ♥️commented:

come and marry me and get Ghana card Free

foriwaahelizabeth wrote:

i know the person who is teaching him the Twi

pomaa316 said:

come for ur Ghana card at this point u qualify to be a Ghanaian

Ugly Deeci wrote:

wo voice mu duduudu s3 ap)tr).....it simply means u are doing well

blackbeauty3369 said:

Enoch Darko, Kofi Ajolojo and Eddie Watson u are responsible for all dis

Mike Ezu speaks Twi

In another story, Mike Ezu, in a video, was spotted in Ghana by a man who noticed him and asked him questions in Twi.

The actor answered the questions with impeccable Twi, surprising many Ghanaians after the video was shared on TikTok.

In the comments section, many Ghanaians expressed how impressed they were with his grasp of the Twi language.

Source: YEN.com.gh