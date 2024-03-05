Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah gave Nigerian actress Rita Dominic a queenly welcome to Ghana

A video showing how she was picked up at KIA, being welcomed by Nigerian students schooling in Ghana, and how well-decorated her hotel room was, left many in awe

Many applauded Nana Aba for the presidential welcome, while others wished the Nigerian actress a fruitful stay in Ghana

Nigerian star actress Rita Dominic was given a presidential welcome to Ghana by the team of seasoned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah.

Rita Dominic's grand welcome to Ghana. Image Credit: @thenanaaba

Rita Dominic given a presidential welcome to Ghana

Rita Dominic was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by Nana Aba Anamoah's Women of Valour team, and was then driven in a Toyota Land Cruiser to Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.

A group of Nigerian students were waiting at the hotel to meet Rita where they gave her a flower bouquet to welcome her.

Arriving in her plush room, the Nigerian actress met a well laid bed that was decorated with the words Akwaaba to Ghana which means Welcome to Ghana, in the colours of the country's flag.

She was all smiles when she was served with a well garnished plate of snacks that had the Ghana flag on the left side, and sweets in the middle and the words Welcome to Ghana on the right side.

The purpose of Rita Dominic's visit is to speak at the Women of Valour event.

Below is a video of Ritan Dominic's welcome to Ghana.

Reactions as Rita Dominic is given a queenly welcome to Ghana

Below are reactions to the video of Rita Dominic's warm welcome to Ghana:

shilliem1 said:

This is Ghanaian hospitality

1dapperjayden_ said:

This is how you welcome a guest

ashinor_instylegh said:

I’ve watched the video for the sixteenth time... now I want to download it and be watching it small small

isabella_sarfo said:

Nana Aba you over did yourself. The reception for Rita Dominic is overwhelming ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

iamgenius_0007 said:

Ghanaians are the best people on planet earth no cap

vicamichaels said:

Welcome home RiRi ❤

obaahemaa_akyere said:

this is beautiful. Kudos to the glam team❤️

efyadictabae said:

I can’t wait for this year’s edition ❤️❤️❤️

she_is_osa2.0 said:

So graceful ❤

shilliem1 said:

Good job Nana.

detailsbyneyomi said:

This is beautiful

