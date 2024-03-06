Wendy Shay Visits Ailing KK Kabobo In Hospital, Donates GHC10k To Him (Video)
- Wendy Shay has visited veteran musician KK Kabobo in hospital
- Wendy donated GHC10,000 towards the upkeep of the ailing musician
- KK Kabobo has been on admission at the UGMC over a liver problem
Singer Wendy Shay has visited ailing Ghanaian musician KK Kabobo at the University Of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he is on admission.
Kabobo, a veteran Highlife musician, has been at the hospital for about a week after news emerged that he was suffering a liver disease.
KK Kabobo was spotted looking frail as he battles liver disease
The news of Kabobo's ailing condition on Monday, February 26, 2024, with photos of the veteran musician looking pale and emaciated.
According to Kaakyire Agyemang, Kabobo's family had invested so much money to get him treated, and he now needs financial assistance to pay medical bills.
The photos of Kabobo's condition sparked surprise and sadness among Ghanaians as many wondered what might have triggered his sickness.
John Mahama donates GH₵5000 to Kabobo
Following the appeal for funds, former President John Mahama obliged and donated towards Kabobo's upkeep.
In a heartwarming display of generosity, Mahama contributed GHC 5,000 towards KK Kabobo's medical expenses.
Wendy Shay gifts Kabobo GHC10k
Wendy Shay is the latest famous personality to have been touched after hearing the story of Kabobo and she made her way to UGMC with her team to see the veteran.
As part of her visit, the RuffTown Records artiste gifted GHC10,000 to Kabobo to help in settling his medical bills and general upkeep.
Speaking after the donation, Wendy Shay urged her colleagues in the music industry and other Ghanaians to emulate her gesture by supporting Kabobo.
"I visited Legendary KK Kabobo earlier today at the University of Ghana Medical Center together with my team. Thank God he is responding very well to treatment. I donated cash to support and I am urging everyone to support this course.
Below are details to send money via momo
0242112136 Kobbena Kwakye Kabobo
Thank you and God bless you ," she said on her Instagram.
