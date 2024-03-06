Wendy Shay has visited veteran musician KK Kabobo in hospital

Wendy donated GHC10,000 towards the upkeep of the ailing musician

KK Kabobo has been on admission at the UGMC over a liver problem

Singer Wendy Shay has visited ailing Ghanaian musician KK Kabobo at the University Of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he is on admission.

Kabobo, a veteran Highlife musician, has been at the hospital for about a week after news emerged that he was suffering a liver disease.

Wendy Shay visited the ailing KK Kabobo and donated money for his upkeep

KK Kabobo was spotted looking frail as he battles liver disease

The news of Kabobo's ailing condition on Monday, February 26, 2024, with photos of the veteran musician looking pale and emaciated.

According to Kaakyire Agyemang, Kabobo's family had invested so much money to get him treated, and he now needs financial assistance to pay medical bills.

The photos of Kabobo's condition sparked surprise and sadness among Ghanaians as many wondered what might have triggered his sickness.

John Mahama donates GH₵5000 to Kabobo

Following the appeal for funds, former President John Mahama obliged and donated towards Kabobo's upkeep.

In a heartwarming display of generosity, Mahama contributed GHC 5,000 towards KK Kabobo's medical expenses.

Wendy Shay gifts Kabobo GHC10k

Wendy Shay is the latest famous personality to have been touched after hearing the story of Kabobo and she made her way to UGMC with her team to see the veteran.

As part of her visit, the RuffTown Records artiste gifted GHC10,000 to Kabobo to help in settling his medical bills and general upkeep.

Speaking after the donation, Wendy Shay urged her colleagues in the music industry and other Ghanaians to emulate her gesture by supporting Kabobo.

"I visited Legendary KK Kabobo earlier today at the University of Ghana Medical Center together with my team. Thank God he is responding very well to treatment. I donated cash to support and I am urging everyone to support this course.

Below are details to send money via momo

0242112136 Kobbena Kwakye Kabobo

Thank you and God bless you ," she said on her Instagram.

