Ghana gained its independence on March 6, 1957, and every year, many Ghanaian celebrities take to social media to celebrate the country's culture with their gorgeous outfits.

YEN.com.gh compiled photos and videos from some celebs who took to their social media pages to display the rich culture of Ghanaians either in their kente, fugu, beads or gold ensembles.

Nana Ama McBrown, Vanessa Nicole and MzGee look regal in their traditional outfits.

Source: Instagram

Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) Queens

2023 GMB first runner-up, Naa Ayeley Hammond, 2023 GMB second runner-up Kusi Kwartemaa and the 2023 GMB winner Selorm Magdalene Gadah, slayed in corset gowns with each of them wearing a colour from the Ghana flag.

Below is a lovely video of the 2023 GMB queens slaying in their corset gowns which represents the colours of the country's flag.

Nana Ama McBrown

Onua Showtime host and Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown dressed like a warrior to celebrate Ghana's independence in 2024.

To represent the character, she carried a gun over her shoulder and kept a stern look in the photos.

Delay

Media personality Delay flaunted her bosoms in a cleavage-baring corset kente gown that accentuated her fine curves.

MzGee

United Showbiz host Mz Gee looked regal in her kente cloth. She wore a sleeveless lace dress underneath the kente cloth, and she wore several different scarves around her waist.

Her frontal lace wig was styled into a ponytail, and she accessorised her look by wearing gold ensembles.

Charlotte Osei

The former Electoral Commission (EC) boss Charlotte Osei looked elegant in a white lace top and kente skirt.

She styled her look by covering her left shoulder with a piece of kente cloth that was the same design as the skirt.

What made her kente stand out was the different coloured beads sewn in a specific pattern.

Vanessa Nicole

Actress Vanessa Nicole looked regal in her kente. She wore a white sleeveless lace dress underneath the kente cloth, and she styled her look by wearing different coloured scarves around her waist.

The baby mama of Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face looked beautiful as she accessorised her look by wearing god ensembles as a headband, finger, arms and neck in the photos.

Joselyn Dumas

Actress Joselyn Dumas looked stunning in her figure-hugging kente dress. The cleavage section and neck area of the dress were styled with many differently coloured beads that made the dress sparkle.

The skirt section of the dress was styled with a few beads that were the same colour as the material.

Michy

Musician and media personality Michy rocked koroba braids. She wore an African print dress that had Adinkra symbols printed all over it in a beautiful pattern.

The baby mama of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale took the pictures at the Black Star Square in Accra.

