Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss' wife, Marie Wiseborn has become the talk of the town after a video of her showing skin was posted online

Marie Wiseborn couldn't stop smiling as she posted with a gentleman at a plush wedding ceremony

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the short clip on Instagram

Ghanaian lawyer and the latest celebrity bride Marie Wiseborn is trending on Instagram after an old video of her rocking a revealing outfit surfaced online.

The wife of the famous Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss looked elegant in a backless purple gown at a private event.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn look happy together. Photo credit: @mariewiseborn.

Marie Wiseborn wore a charming center-parted hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her skintone while smiling beautifully at the cameras.

In the short video, the gorgeous Ghanaian bride posed with a handsome man who looked dapper in tailored-to-fit suit.

Marie Wiseborn looks heavenly in a silky dress for her white wedding

Celebrity bride Marie Wiseborn nearly broke the internet with her decent outfits for her white and traditional wedding ceremonies.

She wore a luxury white lace gown and elegant veil for her church wedding while her husband set a new fashion trend with his single button suit with unique details.

Some social media users have commented on an old video of Marie Wiseborn slaying a stylish dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

safiatumunkaila stated:

No one is perfectwe all have a bad past ❤ please you guys should allow her

Bravishnu stated:

Ghana 1- Nigeria 0

Celebritybeautyclinic stated:

She changed when she saw your brother .leave her alone

Glitterbunnyb stated:

U go explain Taya ...Moses loves Marie

Fredbamfo stated:

Nigeria nin aaa ɔsan yɛ beyifoɔ. Ne tann paaa

adjoakesewaakesse stated:

You people go bleed to d3ath we don give about your hateful comments about Marie. She’s happily married and that what matters

landa_bae stated:

As Edey pain them Edey sweet us we don marry. u go explain taya

akosua9491 stated:

That her brother

kukua_dasiy stated:

On the more serious note no body get your time like your enemy ooo eei

Moses Bliss Proves He Is A Caring Man As He Holds His Wife Dress While She Descends Stairs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Moses Bliss, a well-known gospel singer, who went viral by publicly demonstrating his unwavering love for his spouse.

The 29-year-old flaunted his wedding bands while wearing custom-made attire alongside his stunning wife, Marie Wiseborn.

Several social media users have commented on the couple's viral Instagram video.

