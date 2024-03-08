Global site navigation

Ras Nene: Ghanaian Actor Shares How He Brought Colleague Star Yaw Dabo Into The Movie Industry
by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Ras Nene has revealed that he was the one who introduced colleague actor Yaw Dabo into the movie industry
  • The legendary Kumawood veteran said that he discovered Dabo when he and Papa Kumasi went to shoot a film in Koforidua
  • The actor expressed pride in the progress of Dabo, who is now an established movie star and the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy

Veteran Kumawood actor Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, shared that he discovered Dabo during a film shoot in Koforidua. He said he was accompanied by fellow actor Papa Kumasi at the time.

Ras Nene
Ghanaian Actor Ras Nene and Yaw Dabo Photo Source: samuel_dabo, official_ras_nene
Source: Instagram

The encounter, according to him, marked the beginning of Dabo’s journey in the film industry, a journey that would lead him to become an established movie star.

Ras Nene expressed immense pride in Dabo’s progress. The actor said he later introduced Yaw Dabo to a popular movie producer, and the rest was history.

However, Dabo’s achievements are not limited to the silver screen. He has also made a name for himself in the world of sports as the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy. The actor has also put in effort to help upcoming talents by enrolling them in his academy. Yaw Dabo is not the only talent Ras Nene has discovered. The actor introduced the likes of Kyekyeku and 39/40 into the industry.

Ghanaians praise Ras Nene

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

King Jacxss Jacobson commented:

Very interesting personality

florzy royal wrote:

This guy is good, very truthful and helping others without looking back. He is always ready to give a hand to the needy

venash45 reacted:

God bless u bro you always have taste for talent

Akua Beauty wrote:

woow why am I first hearing this story?

Ras Nene shares how he helps others

In another story, Ras Nene has become one of the most sought-after actors in Ghana from the Kumawood industry.

In a recent interview, he opened up on how many people come to him for a shot at acting.

The actor shared his vision and successful efforts to finance the training of people who fail at acting as a way of giving them another option.

Source: YEN.com.gh

