Ras Nene has revealed that he was the one who introduced colleague actor Yaw Dabo into the movie industry

The legendary Kumawood veteran said that he discovered Dabo when he and Papa Kumasi went to shoot a film in Koforidua

The actor expressed pride in the progress of Dabo, who is now an established movie star and the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy

Veteran Kumawood actor Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, shared that he discovered Dabo during a film shoot in Koforidua. He said he was accompanied by fellow actor Papa Kumasi at the time.

The encounter, according to him, marked the beginning of Dabo’s journey in the film industry, a journey that would lead him to become an established movie star.

Ras Nene expressed immense pride in Dabo’s progress. The actor said he later introduced Yaw Dabo to a popular movie producer, and the rest was history.

However, Dabo’s achievements are not limited to the silver screen. He has also made a name for himself in the world of sports as the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy. The actor has also put in effort to help upcoming talents by enrolling them in his academy. Yaw Dabo is not the only talent Ras Nene has discovered. The actor introduced the likes of Kyekyeku and 39/40 into the industry.

Ras Nene shares how he helps others

In another story, Ras Nene has become one of the most sought-after actors in Ghana from the Kumawood industry.

In a recent interview, he opened up on how many people come to him for a shot at acting.

The actor shared his vision and successful efforts to finance the training of people who fail at acting as a way of giving them another option.

