The death of John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu, has triggered a lot of speculations that he was poisoned

An aide to Chairman Wontumi, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, deepened the speculation with his confirmation that Kumah and his boss were poisoned about six months ago

Among other things, the Wontumi TV presenter revealed that the poisoning was targeted at Wontumi and it was all about Dr Bawumia's running mate selection

John Kumah, the deputy minister of finance and MP for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, has passed away.

His shocking death on Thursday, March 7, 2024, has led to many speculations on social media, with many suspecting poisoning.

The talk of poisoning sparked up after an old video of renowned broadcaster Captain Smart claiming that John Kumah had been poisoned resurfaced.

John Kumah was allegedly poisoned in Tamale Photo source: Oheneba Nana Asiedu, John Ampontuah Kumah

Captain Smart, in his video, stated that Kumah had been poisoned alongside Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi.

A presenter with Wontumi's TV station in Kumasi, Ohenaba Nana Asiedu, has lent credence to the poison story and explained further.

Making a special appearance on Wontumi TV's sports show, Oheneba Asiedu, who doubles as Chairman Wontumi's aide, suggested that the poison, which was administered through roasted guinea fowl, was meant for his boss.

Date and details of how John Kumah and Wontumi were allegedly poisoned

According to Oheneba, he was on a the campaign trail fo Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Wontumi and John Kumah when the suspected poisoning happened.

He narrated that it occurred on October 22, 2023, when an unidentified person brought guinea fowl to the hotel where Wontumi and Kumah were lodging in Tamale. The two had just returned from campaigning.

After eating the roasted meat, the two fell ill and vomited all over their rooms. While, Wontumi's situation was so critical and he had to be attended to by the medical team of Dr Bawumia who diagnosed him of food posioning, Kumah was relatively fine until the next evening, October 23, when his situation worsened and he had to get medicine.

"I have known John Kumah since 2007 when we both supported Alan Kyerematen and he has not been the same since the incident in Tamale. He had been to Germany and India to seek treatment for the poisoning," he said.

John Kumah's poisoning had to do with NPP running mate position

Oheneba further stated that everything that happened at the Mariam Hotel in Tamale was planned and had to do with the struggle for the running mate slot in the NPP.

"John Kumah did not die a natural death. That is my belief and I have no evidence to prove and nobody can convince me that it had nothing to do with the position of the running mate for Dr Bawumia," he said.

Oheneba Asiedu had earlier shared a photo of Wontumi and John Kumah on the campaign trail of Dr Bawumia on the fateful day the suspected poisoning happened to prove his point.

