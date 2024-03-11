Captain Planet has advised Ghanaian youth to leave Ghana for greener pastures if they get the chance, citing corruption and lack of opportunities as a reason

The musician was adamant that there was nothing better left for the youth of the country, mentioning that the politicians did not care about them

His posts on X sparked debate on social media, with some people agreeing with him while others felt it was wrong for him to say that

Popular Ghanaian musician Captain Planet has stirred up a heated debate on social media platform X. The artist has openly advised the youth of Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad if given the opportunity, citing corruption and lack of opportunities as the main reasons for his controversial advice.

Captain Planet, known for his outspoken nature, did not mince words as he openly advised the youth of Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad if given the opportunity, citing corruption and a lack of opportunities as the primary reasons for his stance.

Captain Planet pointed out that the politicians who were responsible for the development of the country appeared not to care about the suffering of the youth.

His posts have ignited a heated debate among netizens, with opinions divided on the matter. A significant number of people agreed with the musician’s viewpoint, expressing their frustration at the lack of progress and opportunities in the country. Others, however, argued that it was important for the youth to stay and develop the country, disagreeing with the musician.

Captain Planet sparks reactions

kantonaj said:

See him our did u start your music career did u start it not Ghana see this jon

saa___xoxo commented:

You leaving for who to develop your country, you are leaving to go, slave, pay taxes for the broni to advance saaaa

isaiahandy reacted:

His opinions are super valid [if you think he doesn't make sense, you're also right

