Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee, TV presenters of TV3's New Day, looked gorgeous as they slayed in Ga traditional attires to host the March 12, 2024, edition of the morning show

They sang and danced to Ga traditional songs while drinking their calabash of asana, a local corn beer drink originating from the Gas

The video warmed many hearts as they applauded the two presented for representing the Ga culture very well

Media General presenters Cookie Tee and Berla Mundi, in light of celebrating Ghana Month in March, decided to opt for the Ga culture as the theme of TV3's New Day show on March 12, 2024.

Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee display rich Ga culture

Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee rocked traditional clothes worn by the Gas. They wrapped themselves in clothes. Berla's was in red, while Cookie Tee's was in white.

The presenters wore green leaves, known as nyanya, around their necks. Cookie Tee styled her look by wearing all-white beads around her neck and wrists.

The ladies looked beautiful in their flawless makeup as they beamed with smiles while singing and dancing to Ga traditional songs while sipping their asana from their calabashes.

Asana is a traditional drink originating from the Gas, and it is made from corn and is known as the corn beer drink.

Below is a video of Cookie Tee and Berla Mundi drinking asana while singing and dancing to Ga traditional songs.

Reactions as Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee display the Ga culture in a video

Many people talked about how beautiful the Ga culture is while talking about Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee's dance moves and beauty in the comments.

5ivejune said:

All jokes aside, I think the Ga culture is the most beautiful in our country and underrated as well. Listen to the music, berla’s smile and moves. If you don’t find this soothing, then I’m sorry I can’t help.

akalizzcakeengineergh said:

I'm an adopted Ga from La! My adopted name is Ayorkor Akalizz

doriiis.kye said:

Proudly Kwahu but Ga life cannot depart from meAdabraka babe for life✌️

sandybabae said:

Manteykai is my name proud ga from Teshie. This is beautiful

afoteynkpa said:

Weldone, have watched it millions times, ayikoooooooo naaamei

don_filli said:

This is beautiful . Happy people! Beautiful culture.

Below is another video of only Berla Mundi singing Ga songs while drinking asana from her calabash.

