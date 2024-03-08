The 2024 edition of International Women's Day was observed on March 8, and to commemorate this special day, many women took to social media to share inspiring words with all women and to commend them.

The campaign theme for this year is 'Inspire Inclusion', and in light of this, YEN.com.gh put together this article which contains five of the most influential women in media.

Nana Ama McBrown

To mark IWD 2024, actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown took to Kejetia Market to celebrate with all the female traders.

She gifted them spices from Deedew Spices and took pictures with them as the brand ambassador of the brand.

Sharing inspiring words to all women, The Empress wrote:

God bless Women around the Globe Nyame Nhyira Ghana Mmaa @mcbrownskitchen @deedewspicesgh Happy International Women's Day. We are live in Ghana. #Brimm

Video of Nana Ama McBrown celebrating IWD 2024 with traders at Kejetia Market.

Berla Mundi

Seasoned media personality Berla Mundi wished all women International Women's Day, and she went on to say that everyone's story is powerful and it should be something they should be proud of.

"Happy International Women’s Day, everyone. Everyone has a powerful story, and this is a reminder to you to be proud of yours."

She also wrote that she randomly saw a billboard in town, and it resonated with her. The billboard read, "You have a powerful story", and to Berla, that held a lot of significance.

Photo of Berla Mundi.

Sharing what the random billboard meant to her, she wrote:

"Just saw this random billboard and thought to post it to inspire you as we continue to #InspireInclusion all across the world. What is your story? Mind sharing? #IHaveAStory #internationalwomensday2024"

Below is a social media post made by Berla Mundi to celebrate International Women's Day 2024.

Delay

Host of The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, encouraged all women to strive for success despite the financial risks that come with it. She wrote:

Women, regardless of age, should have an intellectual curiosity that goes beyond wondering if their shoes match their purse! Happy International Women’s Day ✊

Below is a beautiful picture of Delay, and the caption is the message she had for all women on IWD 2024.

Nana Aba Anamoah

To celebrate the special day, seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah shared a beautiful video of ladies sharing their touching stories by writing them on a whiteboard.

Photo of Nana Aba Anamoah.

Captioning the video, she encouraged every woman to continue writing their story. She wrote:

Here’s to every woman’s story - a tale of strength, resilience, and endless possibilities. Keep writing your story with courage and grace. #inspireinclusion

Nana Aba Anamoah shared a beautiful video of various ladies sharing their powerful stories by writing them on a board.

Serwaa Amihere

Media personality Serwaa Amihere celebrated her 34th birthday on the same day as International Women's Day 2024.

She shared lovely pictures looking stunning in various outfits and wrote a beautiful message in the caption.

Below is the message she wrote to all women:

Happy international women’s day to all women out there. To you who have proven yourself resilient in the face of every adversity thrown at you as you endeavor to break through the glass ceiling , well done.

Serwaa Amihere's post celebrating IWD 2024.

