Shatta Wale headlined the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games on Friday, March 8, 2024

The Dancehall superstar's performance triggered criticisms from a section of social media as some people thought it was not exceptional

However, Shatta's manager, Sammy Flex, has defended him saying the artiste delivered what the organisers requested

Sammy Flex, the manager of multiple award-winning Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has come out in defence of the musician's performance at the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games.

The 13th African Games officially started on Friday, March 8, at the University of Ghana Stadium, with Shatta Wale headlining the opening ceremony. Other artistes on the bill included King Promise and South Africa's Kemo Mpela who thrilled fans with their performances.

Shatta Wale's performance, however, was not without its share of controversy. Some fans raised concerns over his live performance, accusing him of lip-syncing and occasional sound hitches that disrupted his act.

Despite these criticisms, Sammy Flex, the manager of the Real Life hitmaker, stood by his artist, hailing his performance as 'spectacular'.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sammy Flex was quick to defend Shatta Wale's performance. He asserted that Wale's act was precisely what the organisers had envisioned.

Accompanying his statement, Sammy Flex included a video of Shatta Wale performing at the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games.

The manager congratulated the Dancehall artiste, expressing pride in his achievements on behalf of "all Shatta Movement fans worldwide."

"The team organizing the start of the All African Games had a clear vision for the performance. After many discussions with Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale and his team were briefed on what was needed for the desired impact. Shatta Wale delivered precisely what was requested and the world loved it," he said.

