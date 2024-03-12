A video of St Louis SHS NSMQ star speaking in an interview has got many people talking

She opened up on why she opted to study Electrical Engineering and not Medicine

Many people who watched the video commended her and wished her the best of luck in her endeavours

Faizatu Mbo Safianu, one of the 2023 NSMQ contestants for St Louis Senior High School, has refuted claims that she was denied the chance to study medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of KING & EWURA TV, the intelligent young lady, who bagged 8As in the WASSCE and is currently studying Electrical Engineering, clarified that she did not apply for Medicine as has been purported.

"I did not apply to study Medicine, I did not go for any interview, Electrical Engineering was my first choice, and I got it".

"I am happy to be studying Electrical Engineering and I thnk it is the best programme on campus."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaian react to the interview

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised Faiza for her composure and the way she answered the questions.

@niiotu1206 indicated:

Unbelievable! This is probably the best nsmq interview of the 2023 batch... She is spontaneous, fun and insightful. Articulate as well. I didn't want this interview to end.

@michaeldebrahboateng reacted:

Nice interview. Wanted to hear her best 4 nsmq contestants of all time. I'll need one of the T-shirts as the chairman of this channel. Kudos King n Ewura. You're doing a great work n we appreciate you guys

@johnasante4819 reacted:

Riveting interview...Thumbs up to interviewer & interviewee

Jubilee Ukachukwu on why he chose to study Computer Engineering

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jubilee Ukachukwu, an old student of Accra Academy, has opened up on life as a University of Ghana student.

In a video cited by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the Nigerian who was asked why he opted not to study medicine said he had always wanted to pursue a career in engineering when he was young.

Jubilee admitted that some people tried to persuade him to read Medicine, but he still stood his ground and pursued his dream.

Source: YEN.com.gh