Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa and her husband have reportedly distributed GH¢50,000 to their Heaven's Way Church members

The gesture is said to be an offering to express gratitude to God following their successful marriage on Saturday, November 25

Agradaa and Pastor Asiamah tied the knot after the former priestess' marriage with Eric Oduro Koranteng fell apart

Heaven's Way Church founder Nana Agradaa and her husband, Pastor Asiamah, have reportedly donated GH¢50,000 to their members.

The couple presented the money to be distributed among church folks in appreciation to God for a successful marriage.

Nana Agradaa and her husband distributed GH¢50k among church members. Photo credit: Akosombo TV.

Source: UGC

After the distribution of the funds, Agradaa's husband prayed for God's blessings and protection to abound in her life. Agradaa, on the other hand, asked that the donation would open doors for her to flourish in business and other endeavours.

"My husband and I have in our hands GH¢50,000, and on behalf of our families, we share it with the church members ...[We are grateful to God]," she said, per MyInfogh.

The former fetish priestess turned preacher, and Pastor Asiamah tied the knot on Saturday, November 25. They married after Agradaa announced her marriage with Eric Oduro Koranteng had collapsed on September 17, 2023.

Rev Obofour gifts Cecilia Marfo GH¢20k

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide founder Reverend Obofour gifted his fellow preacher, Cecilia Marfo, GH¢20,000.

The Ghanaian preacher expressed admiration for his colleague minister, who doubles as a gospel musician, when he handed the cash gift to her.

Rev Obofour explained the reason behind the gesture, saying one of her songs helped him overcome a challenging moment when he was wrongly accused.

Cecilia Marfo cries over the decline in her church members

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician and preacher Cecilia Marfo had an emotional breakdown as she disclosed that her church membership had declined from almost 400 to 40.

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, she admitted that her church brand was affected by bad publicity from Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

The 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant was among vehement critics who descended harshly on the preacher over her activities in her church. She also received backlash from her colleague gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, for allegedly spitting into congregants' mouths in the name of performing miracles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh