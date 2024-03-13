Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, is displeased with the treatment of his artiste by broadcaster Andy Dosty

According to Flex, while Andy Dosty claims Shatta Wale is his boy, he only does things to bring him down

He stated that Andy Dosty does not discuss Shatta Wale on his show on Hitz FM, but he is quick to criticise him on the Adom TV

Tensions have escalated between Sammy Flex, the manager of renowned Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, and popular radio presenter Andy Dosty.

Sammy Flex recently voiced his complaints about the Hitz FM presenter's alleged mistreatment of his artiste.

His grievance concerns what he describes as Andy Dosty picking on Shatta Wale while repeatedly claiming that the musician is "his boy."

In a video titled Love Letter to Andy Dosty, Sammy Flex firmly asserted that if Shatta Wale were indeed Andy Dosty's "boy," the radio presenter would not be treating him in the manner he currently is.

"Andy Dosty wouldn't treat Wale like what he is doing now if he is his boy, as he claims," Sammy Flex stated.

Speaking further, Shatta Wale's manager indicated that he also had boys around him and would go to any length to defend and correct any misconceptions about his boys.

For this, he wondered why Andy Dosty vowed not to discuss or play Shatta Wale's songs on Hitz FM but turned around to discuss the artist on Adom TV.

"I wonder why the popular radio presenter would vow not to talk about Shatta Wale or play his songs on Hitz FM but turn around to discuss him on Adom TV," Flex questioned.

Sammy Flex pointed to Andy Dosty's support for Sally Mann, who had criticised Shatta Wale's performance at the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games in Ghana, claiming the artiste lacked confidence.

For him, Andy Dosty goofed by supporting Sallhy because he should have researched what the organisers wanted from Shatta Wale, which he (Flex) had already spoken of.

He thus called upon Andy Dosty to reconsider the notion that Shatta Wale is "his boy," urging him to change the narrative surrounding their relationship.

