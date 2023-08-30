Rapper Guru, in a video, went on a tour with popular blogger Zionfelix of his numerous apartments in Kumasi

On the tour, Zion revealed that the apartments were 80 percent complete, revealing that Guru has plans to rent them out for short stays to individuals

The building was about a dozen in number, and Zion encouraged peeps to patronise the rapper's business

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Guru teamed up with well-known blogger Zionfelix for a special tour of his multiple apartments in Kumasi. The tour provided an exclusive peek into Guru's impressive real estate venture.

Zionfelix, acted as the tour guide, revealing that Guru's apartments are now 80 percent complete and ready to be rented out. These modern living spaces are intended to be rented out for short stays, catering to individuals seeking comfort and convenience.

With a portfolio boasting around a dozen apartment buildings, Guru's venture into property has been a quiet yet significant undertaking. The rapper hardly boasts or shows off, so the unveiling of his massive property impressed many. The video showed the sleek architecture and stylish interiors of these apartment units, shedding light on the rapper's business-mindedness.

Zion revealed that the strategic location of the apartments offers access to various amenities and attractions, making them an ideal choice for a temporary stay in the city of Kumasi. He encouraged Ghanaians to patronise Guru.

Ghanaians praise Guru

user-tm1ym4hi8h said:

Hard work pays congratulations to him ❤

jimduron5824 commented:

Guru congratulations on your hardwork and vision. God bless your hardwork.

hagerosei1122 wrote:

Wow the bro did very good work watching u from belgium please zion when are u coming to belgium again

user-cd9di4wh4m reacted:

woooow great job Guru...

