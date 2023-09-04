Ghanaian rapper Guru has shared how much he spends in a day and a month as a celebrity living in Ghana

He stated that to live comfortably, he leaves the house with at least GH¢10,000 in his wallet and shared encounters with fans that required he throw money at them

Many people questioned his source of wealth, while others were surprised he spent that much in a month

Ghanaian rapper Guru has disclosed how much money he spends in a month and how much he keeps in his bag when he leaves the house.

Guru shares living expenses with Zionfelix. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Guru opens up about his expenses

In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Guru said he spends about GH¢150,000 a month.

He stated that many expenses, such as school fees and meetings, feed into his monthly expenditures. He stated that many people look up to him to settle their expenses.

The Alkayida hitmaker stated that whenever he is in town and fans spot him, he has to splash money on them or else he will be stuck in traffic.

He added that he has videos where fans held onto his car bonnet, and there were instances where fans destroyed the door to his G-Wagon.

"As an artiste in Ghana, to survive and be comfortable, you need to have GH¢10,000 in your wallet daily," Guru told Zionfelix.

Sharing more details about living as a celebrity in Ghana, Guru said that it is advisable to come out at night on days when you do not have enough money.

"Ride in a car with tinted windows to avoid being spotted by fans," he said.

Guru shares details of his monthly and daily expenses.

Ghanaians shared their views on Guru's expenses

Many Ghanaians were surprised at how much Guru spent in a month and how much money he always had in his wallet before leaving the house.

Others also questioned his source of wealth and how many luxury cars he owns.

julius_fundzz said:

U should’ve asked how many cars he got ?

ibrahim_approved stated:

Boys can lie

dkbghana stated:

Good! Next time I catch him, I know how much I can kwashee from him

_kassimofficial stated:

I need 40,000 cedis and it will sort my whole dream

edemmike commented:

I like this guy. He is calm, quiet but very smart especially at investing. Great guy.

luu_luh remarked:

Eye asem…. The life of a celebrity sorry. It shall be well

