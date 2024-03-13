Dancegod Lloyd has announced an upcoming trip to Europe with his former DWP Academy protege, Afronita

The news of the duo's upcoming trip comes after their reunion following their switch from the DWP Academy to becoming independent creators

Scores of fans took to social media to share their admiration for the Ghanaian duo and wish them well ahead of their upcoming international assignment

Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita recently reunited after the latter exited the DWP Academy after five years.

The duo's reunion excited scores of fans who have adored their chemistry since they were together with the academy.

From July 4 to July 7, the Ghanaian dancers are expected to be in Barcelona for the first time for their first international assignment together.

Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd. Photo source: Instagram/DancegodLloyd, Instagram/KapturedPixels

Source: Instagram

Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita announced for Oyofe Festival

Oyofe Festival is an African street dance camp held in Barcelona. The event producers say this year's edition promises to be an unforgettable experience featuring 12 classes.

It will also have showcases, dance battles, lectures, theatre performances, after-parties, and a new concept video class with international masters and teachers from the diaspora, including Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita.

On Instagram, the festival announced that the Ghanaian duo are the event's eight guest teachers. Their Instagram post shared:

"Father And Daughter aka @dancegodlloyd x @afronitaaa ✨ these two together it’s a classic!! Pure Joy guarantee! I’m smiling already They coming to represent Ghana #Azonto, and they own!"

Netizens react to Dancgod and Afronita's first international gig together

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their admiration for the Ghanaian dance duo.

issahakubawalukuman said:

Father and daughter . Blessing upon you

enfantdesbois wrote:

Pffff can’t wait!! This I don’t miss the class

allodanny_ noted:

Let’s go❤️

