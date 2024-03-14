Famous American online streamer Kai Cenat is in Ghana, and he met Ghanaian singer King Promise

The duo were captured taking pictures at an outdoor parking lot, and they were mobbed by fans

The video excited many Ghanaians, as many anticipated a collaboration between the two stars

Biggest American online streamer Kai Cenat met Ghanaian singer King Promise, and the video has excited many Ghanaians.

King Promise and Kai Cenat in Ghana. Image Credit: @ghhyper and @blacvolta

Source: Instagram

Kai Cenat meets King Promise

In the video that has surfaced online, Kai Cenat and King Promise were seen at a parking lot taking pictures.

Other fans of the international online streamer who were excited to see him took out their smartphones and used the opportunity to take a selfie with him.

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat arrived in Ghana on March 13, 2024, and he was given a presidential welcome.

His arrival into the country forms part of his African tour. The first country he visited was Nigeria, and his next stop was Ghana. He arrived with his team and fellow American online streamer Fanum.

Video of Kai Cenat and King Promise.

Reactions as King Promise meets Kai Cenat

Below are reactions from Nigerian and Ghanaian fans as King Promise and Kai Cenat meet in Ghana:

big_president_001 said:

Ghana everybody be en own big man… Nobody get time for ahm

bey_llis1_wiggle said:

Nobody gets time for shouting. They don’t care, dah? If it’s not December forget

ghana_rviews said:

It’s the Nigerians in the comments talking about Ghana is boring blah blah!!! First of all, Ghana is calm and safe settings!!! That’s why your biggest artists love coming to to get inspiration to write music! NKWASIA fuor like you people!!! Everything you want to compare small Ghana to big Nigeria! How do y’all feel competing with a country you’re 10x bigger than! Also I’m going to need this influencers to stop coming to Ghana after they go Nigeria! Traveling to two foreign countries back to back is not good for their stomach. By the time they come to Ghana they’re already sick from the food. Not anyone fault but most of us get sick when we eat foreign foods. They need to come to separate their visits! I how Kai have loads of fun but if not we Ghanaians don’t give af!

big.daddy_fit said:

He will not be too happy in Ghana nobody wan spend

tee_vghn said:

Ghanaians just don’t care. Also, Not many people know him. He’s just a streamer with millions lol. For a people who can boast of Wizkid and Burner boy, Nigerians are needlessly excited about Kai Cenat visiting Nigeria. lol. You expect the whole country to stop running for some Kai Cenat? Let’s be serious.

frmdawiic064 said:

Ghanaians disgracing their self over a streamer

lexzydon_ said:

Even Kai Know say Nigeria big boys get better toys

trendo._5286 said:

He’s just a normal bro with millions lol.Do you guys expect the whole country to be running out for him? No,It’s busy out here.This shouldn’t be a competition. I heard the Nigerian policemen even went out for Kai

Kai Cenat and Fanum display fire adorable moves, video excites Ghanaians

American online streamer Kai Cenat was given a presidential welcome when he arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, with fellow streamer Fanum and their team.

Videos show them filled with excitement as they imitated the adowa steps of the professional dancers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The videos excited many of their fans in Ghana as they wished them a fruitful stay, while others admired their Adowa moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh