As part of Ghanaian dancer Afronita's 20th birthday wishlist, her fans flew her to Tanzania for a treat. However, she announced on her Instagram page that the trip would be used to host a dance class.

Afronita to host dance classes in Tanzania

Afronita was so excited to share the news with her millions of followers on Instagram that she asked her fans in Tanzania whether they were ready to join her dance classes.

She added that she was bringing the sauce from Ghana to Tanzania, with excitement she wrote:

Tanzania Are you ready???? Bringing the sauce all the way from Ghana to Tanzania this Saturday! You don’t want to miss this dance class for anything!

Sharing details of the event, Afronita said that the dance class will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Below are the details.

Send a Dm to @angelnyigu @afronitaaa @tanzania_dance for any further details or clarifications

The 20-year-old dancer further made her excitement known in the conclusion of her message, she wrote:

I can’t wait to see you all this Saturday ❤️ #AfronitaaainTanzania #AngelNyigu #Tanzaniadance #Affonitaaa #Stargyal #Tanzania

Below is the official flier announcing Afronita's dance classes in Tanzania.

Reactions to Afronita's dance classes in Tanzania

Below are the reactions of Afronita's fans after she announced that she would be hosting dance classes in Tanzania:

endurancegrand said:

Tanzania will feel ittt

lisaquama said:

The fit!

_ka_nza said:

Also remember Kenya. We love you from this side❤️

novela_tee_yk said:

Global stages await you❤️❤️

queen_lamat said:

Cmonnnnn we’re ready for you STARGYAL

sheila.quainoo said:

My baby girl is going high and high in Jesus Name. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

abenaticks said:

She’s talented, brilliant and a beautiful starrr⭐️Tanzania wait patiently for our star she will make more historiesssss thereeeee

dharlynn_18 said:

This dance workshop is going to be super lit

big_b_arena said:

Afronitaaa is Bigger than the entire DWP SHE’S THE STARRRRR ⭐️ GO HIGHER GIRLLLLLL♥️♥️

yagurl_fatiimaah said:

C’mon we are here for this

Afronita's first dance class in the UK gets massive turnout, Ghanaian celebs hail her

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita has begun to rake in impressive international strides since her trip to the UK.

After a historic Britain's Got Talent audition, the dancer has finally hosted her first dance workshop in the UK.

Despite her late announcement, scores of dancers showed up to participate in the class.

