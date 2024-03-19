Ghanaian fashion designer Fashion GodD caused a frenzy on social media when he stepped out with a little boy dressed in Ghana Must Go outfits

In a video that was shared on his TikTok account, they were seen at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) holding hands and walking around

Many people laughed hard at the video, while others wondered why they would step out dressed like that

Fashion GodD and a little boy dressed in Ghana Must Go. Image Credit: @thefashiongodd

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian fashion designer Fashion GodD and a little boy dressed in Ghana Must Go

Fashion GodD's Ghana Must Go outfit was made out of a red bag, while the little boy's was made out of blue.

To style their look, they carried Ghana Must Go bags in the colour of their outfit and wore afro wigs, sunglasses and shoes.

They caused a frenzy when they stepped out with their outfits to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), where they walked around among travellers.

Below is a video of Fashion GodD and a little boy rocking Ghana Must Go outfits.

Reactions as Fashion GodD and a little boy rock Ghana Must Go outfits

The video got many people laughing at his fashion style as they likened it to Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif. Below are people's thoughts on Fashion GodD and the little boy's Ghana Must Go outfit.

Dorcas Gyem said:

Please is that Blacko?

Sandie said:

Don’t let Balenciaga see this

Michael Wakiiki said:

The real definition of Ghana must go

GUYJESUS758 said:

how will Akuffo Addo know we are suffering if he sees this video

Zamany Zaza said:

what are they doing in Kotoka

Source: YEN.com.gh