Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther was spotted conversing amicably with Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss

The two gospel musicians were at Ghanaian musician MOG's concert dubbed New Wine which was held on March 17, 2024, at the Royal House

The video has excited many of their fans on social media

Ghanaian gospel musician Peisie Esther was spotted hanging out with Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss in a video which has excited many music lovers.

Piesie Esther spotted with Moses Bliss

The two gospel musicians were seen indulging in an interesting conversation as they stepped out of the Royal House-Oil Dome, Accra, Ghana.

Their paths crossed at the venue where musician MOG's concert dubbed New Wine was held on March 17, 2024, which brought together various ministers from Ghana and Nigeria.

Moses Bliss and Piesie Esther were all smiles as they held each other's hands while conversing.

Below is a video of Piesie Esther hanging out with Moses Bliss.

Reactions as Piesie Esther and Moses Bliss meet

The video warmed the hearts of many music lovers as they anticipated that they might be planning to collaborate on a song or album.

Below are some of the reactions:

akosua_kwarteng1 said:

I'm suspecting a collabo soon in Jesus Name. Amen

eblizclothing1 said:

You guys moved the heart of God Yesterday at Potters .Great Job!-

i_okromea said:

Should we expect a collaboration?

berlindak said:

I hope to hear something beautiful from u two...

empresstawiah said:

Are we to expect a collabo anaa

feliciamensah672 said:

We need collaboration from you

mercy.sharp said:

A good collabo won't be bad

berneeys said:

Beautiful performance. God bless you Ma

